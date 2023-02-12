An online arch-nemesis of James Gunn goes on the defensive after DCU speculation gets shut down

The earth revolves around the sun, mothers love their children, and Grace Randolph will spout bullshit. Just to be clear, those are not our words, but those of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

The filmmaker and the YouTube personality have been engaged in a long-running war of words dating back several years now, which includes the Guardians of the Galaxy director calling her out for spouting unfounded Peacemaker speculation that inevitably turned out to be wide of the mark.

A truce appeared to be forthcoming when Randolph actively praised The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but things swiftly returned to normal shortly afterwards. The latest twist in the tale has seen the internet blown up by speculation that a former Batman wasn’t just added into The Flash as a last-minute cameo, but could even end up becoming the DCU’s permanent Caped Crusader moving forward.

Naturally, such a colossal can of worms opened Randolph up to as much endorsement as it did criticism, forcing her to tout her comic book credentials to the baying hounds of Twitter while ever so slightly backtracking on her original comments.

#DCStudios #DC #Superman #Batman



Let’s keep it 💯 here folks:



– I am the ONLY scooper who was correct #HenryCavill didn’t have a contract



– I broke the story that #Keaton & #Supergirl were removed from the END of #TheFlash



– I also broke the story there was a new cameo with… https://t.co/4kYfeF19uL pic.twitter.com/l7TcYASKTc — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 12, 2023

There’s no harm in yet another former incumbent of the cape and cowl swinging by The Flash, even if having three versions of Bruce Wayne in the same movie sounds like overkill.

Val Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer would surely rule him out, while Christian Bale has never made a fan-baiting guest spot in anything during his entire career, which is why noted Batman & Robin hater George Clooney has emerged at the top of the pile to deliver what would be a phenomenal gag should it prove to be true.