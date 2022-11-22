James Gunn questions reality after his online arch-nemesis praises the ‘Guardians’ Holiday Special

James Gunn is ready, willing, and able to debunk any and all false information regarding his upcoming slate of projects that makes its way online, but he seems to enjoy it even more when Grace Randolph is involved.

However, things have taken an unexpected turn after she praised The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leaving the DC Studios co-CEO wondering if he’s become trapped in the multiverse.

For reasons we cannot explain, Randolph has made it pretty clear she has several names on her Hollywood sh*t-list, and Gunn is very much among them alongside the assorted likes of Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie, and Jessica Chastain. In fact, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director has called the Beyond the Trailer host out on more than one occasion for spouting “bullsh*t,” which are his words and not ours.

With that in mind, you can only imagine how Gunn felt when she ended up praising the impending Disney Plus release without even a side-eye or thinly-veiled jab in sight, leaving the Peacemaker creator unsure of which Earth he was on.

Was I transported to Earth 2? 😆 https://t.co/cmXONteNWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 22, 2022

The back-and-forth between Gunn and Randolph has been dragging on for years, including that time she tried to tell him that Bane would make a cameo in Peacemaker‘s season finale. Are bridges finally being mended between the online enemies? Most likely not based on the corporate executive’s incredulous reaction, but it just goes to show how good The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is destined to be.

Is this the beginning of a repaired and beautiful relationship? Probably not, so let’s enjoy it while it lasts.