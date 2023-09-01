‘The Marvels’ release is incoming, but Brie Larson still wants summer to last forever

You all know the drill; whenever Brie Larson decides to remind us all that she exists (a redundant move, considering how relevant the Marvels and Fast X star continues to be just by cruising), it falls to the internet to bang the drum on whatever candid capers the actress is up to, and it continues to not miss a single beat in that department.

This time around, Larson seems to be putting every fiber of her effort into willing an extended summer into existence, evoking the magic of such sun-kissed staples as carbonara, pre-workout powder, blurry smiles, and peace in pajamas. All we need now is for Iman Vellani to complete the ritual by seeing her shadow, the occasion of which would guarantee six more weeks of summer in the most head-turning challenge to Punxsutawney Phil the world will ever see.

Lampooned folklore aside, there’s something inexhaustibly fascinating about how the mere online presence of a celebrity can bring out such diverse personalities, be it wholesome fans that would probably give up their hypothetical pet groundhog for a response, or users that may or may not be poorly-coded artificial intelligence.

It would certainly be nice if summer lasted forever; as lovely as fall is, “fall blockbuster” just doesn’t roll off the tongue as nicely as “summer blockbuster,” and Marvel Studios will want to put all the firepower it can get behind The Marvels, the MCU’s final theatrical release of 2023 that will hopefully gift the franchise a desperately-needed high note for the Multiverse Saga’s overarching narrative.

But with short runtime rumors not being received very well by the internet’s most vocal, time is running out to instill faith in the fandom prior to the film’s release, meaning The Marvels will likely live or die by the reception to the final cut, which we’ll all be able to catch in theaters on Nov. 10.