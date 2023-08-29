Let the conspiracies commence after ‘The Marvels’ reportedly gets locked as the MCU’s shortest movie to date

As the follow-up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lowest-rated installment in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes user score, which was promoted by way of the franchise’s most heavily-disliked trailer ever on YouTube, it’s fair to say The Marvels will not be treated fairly be certain corners of the internet.

For whatever reason, a lot of people have never been able to get over the fact that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is one of the most important and powerful superheroes to pitch up in Kevin Feige’s superhero sandbox, and they’ll be looking to tear Nia DaCosta’s sequel down at every turn the closer it gets to the film’s November release date.

Of course, the fact its predecessor earned upwards of a billion dollars is a moot point when trolls are gonna troll whichever way the wind blows, but you’d be more than happy to bet the farm on conspiracies emerging imminently after it was claimed on social media by Cryptic HD QUALITY – self-proclaimed as the “No.1 source for 4K Content and Runtime info” – that with a reputed running time of just 98 minutes, it could turn out to be the MCU’s shortest big screen entry to date.

Listen closely, and you might even be able to hear the naysayers and critics wailing about damage control taking the scissors to a disaster waiting to happen, even though the information hasn’t even come close to being confirmed or corroborated by Marvel as of yet.

If it is, then maybe there’s a perfectly good reason why The Marvels comes in at just over an hour and a half, which might even prove to be a breath of fresh air considering the majority of modern blockbusters have an irritating habit of running a lot longer than they need to.