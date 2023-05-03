Who is Mainframe in the Marvel universe and who voices her in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

A largely unknown MCU addition may have been in the works for years.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to include a diverse array of fresh characters for fans to enjoy, and among them is an intriguing Marvel Comics regular named Mainframe. The character, who is, in comics lore, a product of Tony Stark, may already have roots in the MCU, and her official entrance into the massive cinematic universe is turning heads.

Mainframe in Marvel Comics

Image via Marvel Comics

An android styled after Tony’s Iron Man suits in an alternate universe (Earth-982), Mainframe was supposed to be a stand-in for the hero following his retirement. Unwilling to leave the world unprotected in his absence, Tony created Mainframe to carry on his legacy — and largely succeeded. The Mainframe included in the MCU is thoroughly removed from the Marvel Comics character, but her inclusion in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 could see her get a far more expansive role in Vol. 3.

Mainframe technically enjoyed her MCU debut back when Guardians Vol. 2 arrived, but her role was minor enough to be easily missed. She got a tiny nod in one of Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes, as one of the Ravagers seek to rejoin Stakar Ogord’s crew. Her single line was largely lost to the background — and other, more enticing post-credits scenes — but her inclusion in Vol. 3 has fans praying for a much more robust Mainframe presence.

The fully-robotic character would certainly be a tempting ally for the Guardians. Her comics counterpart, which is referred to as male but is technically genderless, comes equipped with superhuman strength and the ability to fly, along with a range of high-tech weapons including missiles, laser beams, and sophisticated sensors. He’s also all but indestructible, thanks to his memory core’s ability to transmit itself to an alternate body upon heavy damage. If Mainframe is ever damaged beyond repair, his consciousness and memories will transmit to a carefully stored alternate cyborg, where it will download everything that makes Mainframe who he is into a fresh, unmarred body.

Who plays Mainframe in the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

The vocal talent behind Mainframe saw a change between Guardians Vol. 2 and 3. Her brief appearance in the second film saw the character utter a single line — “I missed you guys so much!” — which was just enough to get audiences hooked. That line was spoken by Miley Cyrus, but the musical superstar won’t be returning to the MCU for Vol. 3. Instead, the role was shifted into the capable hands of an existing MCU staple who’s already proven herself to be a fan favorite. Mainframe’s disembodied Vol. 3 voice comes courtesy of none other than Tara Stong, known (and loved) for bringing Loki‘s Miss Minutes to life.