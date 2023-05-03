Sylvester Stallone refused to say one of James Gunn’s immature ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ lines

Even though he’s starred in plenty of box office calamities, Razzie-winning debacles, and universally-panned flops, Sylvester Stallone is still a big enough name to put his foot down.

Despite becoming a James Gunn regular through his appearance as Stakar Ogord in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequels and scene-stealing voice role as King Shark in The Suicide Squad, though, he’s not going to speak any old dialogue the filmmaker writes down.

Having lent his name to countless blockbuster sequels, legendary characters, and money-spinning sagas over the course of nearly half a century at the top of the Hollywood tree, Stallone is well within his rights to raise questions whenever there’s something on the page he doesn’t agree with, and Gunn’s detractors will be thrilled to know that the latest revolves around the filmmaker’s penchant for puerile humor.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, the writer and director revealed alongside star Chris Pratt that Sly wasn’t best pleased about having to comment on the veteran Ravager’s bowel movements, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-serving Star-Lord remarked the Rocky and Rambo legend was steadfast that he wasn’t going to say “I gotta go take a sh*t.”

“Yep. ‘I gotta go take a shit.’ And he goes, ‘I’m not going to say that, no. What? I gotta go take a shit?’ And you were like, ‘You just said it!’”

Reminiscing about the scene, Gunn came clean and confirmed that he “just wanted Sly to say ‘I’m gonna go take a shit!” While there’s no confirmation as to whether or not he ended up caving into peer pressure and uttering the phrase out loud onscreen, we’ll be finding out in no time at all now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is playing in theaters around the world ahead of its domestic release on Friday.