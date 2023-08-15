‘The Marvels’ star Iman Vellani’s past comments on her problems with ‘Captain Marvel’ are hilarious in hindsight

It’s no secret that Iman Vellani is a huge Marvel fan; she’s vocal about the franchise and its lore to the point of being called out by Kevin Feige. Interestingly, her Letterboxd activity does not disappoint, as she gave Captain Marvel a hilarious review.

The Marvel actress’s review for the 2019 blockbuster made its way to the front page for Captain Marvel after she gave it two out of five stars. While she didn’t give any specific reasons why the film was rated poorly, one thing’s for certain: it’s not because of Brie Larson. She also argued that she’d sacrifice her life if people claim otherwise. To Vellani, Larson is like an “older sister” to her, so whatever her issues were with this movie, it’s not because of the actress.

Vellani’s review made its way to social media, where she was praised for her honesty. While some people believe celebrities shouldn’t review movies from franchises they’re in, many were pleased that she was willing to be authentic with her criticisms. The fact that it hasn’t been removed yet just shows that Marvel Studios is either cool with her comments, or is completely unaware.

The movie did have some major problems. It was bad writing (why did they have to make it so much grrl pwr, just make a good movie & strong women can have love interests god damnit) & bad editing. I agree while still liking the movie & loving almost all the characters in it tho. — Pamela E. (@rightofmidnight) August 14, 2023

Y'all hate on her for no reason. She's brutally honest and the realist fan ever. She's a perfect Miss Marvel. One of Marvel's best castings. 🥱 — Marvelous Gamer (@Mar_DC767620022) August 14, 2023

i gotta respect this queen’s opinion. she is literally the mcu timekeeper at this point so like if she think it’s 2 stars then it’s 2 stars baby https://t.co/fQGlv8dfJ7 — 🔸 yaya is afraid 🔶 (@yayahollaback) August 14, 2023

Captain Marvel isn’t the only superhero blockbuster she’s reviewed on Letterboxd. Vellani placed 2008’s Iron Man movie as one of her top four favorite films. She also shared her thoughts on Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Spider-Man 3, as well as titles outside of Marvel, such as Man of Steel and The Dark Knight.

Out of all the MCU titles that were released during the Infinity Saga, the general consensus was that Captain Marvel wasn’t a great film and received a low audience score of 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While half of the criticism for the movie was mostly targeted at Larson, audiences and critics claimed that the writing was lackluster, the plot either felt boring or recycled, and the reason why some people watched was because of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Many fans hoped that Vellani would return to Letterboxd this November so she could review The Marvels once it comes out in theaters. But it’s probably unlikely to happen since she didn’t share her thoughts on her Disney Plus series, and it would be biased if she shared thoughts on a movie she’s in.