The newly revealed Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce ‘photo,’ explained

As far as officially confirmed news goes, the two have not even met each other yet.

Evidently, it is not enough for Ryan Reynolds that he almost always wins the title of the “funniest man alive.” He had to go ahead and erase that sliver of doubt when he found the absolute gem and didn’t waste a second to openly share it, complete with a clever Taylor Swift pun.

Let’s dig in, shall we?

Now, Taylor might not have confirmed her relationship with footballer Travis Kelce in words, but it is beyond obvious that she is dating him. And if there was any lingering doubt being harbored by her fans, they have been further erased by the Deadpool 3 star as he went ahead and shared an epic fan-edited image of him and Kelce which shows them sitting on a couch and giving the camera their best seductive look.

Obviously, this never happened. The original image had Blake Lively and Taylor posing for the camera – the same was edited by @karthiknjartist to hilariously show Reynolds and Kelce instead. In fact, as far as the officially revealed details about Taylor’s personal life go, her current beau is yet to meet her best friends – Reynolds and Blake Lively.

But whether Kelce’s induction into Swift’s friend group is also being kept under the radar or the actor just feels fine teasing the Folklore singer’s not-so-rumored boyfriend without meeting him first, Reynolds promptly shared the image on his Instagram story. And of course, he teased Taylor’s relationship with the footballer by slightly altering a line from her song “Wildest Dreams.”

Photo via Instagram/@vancityreynolds

While the creator of this wonder deserves all the applause, credit goes to Reynolds for bringing it to the attention of a gazillion fans. Everyone’s favorite mutant has won the day yet again.