The ongoing Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee feud, explained

A feud between reality stars Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee came to a head recently when the two met for an exhibition match on Floyd Mayweather’s undercard in London’s O2 Arena. The fight — a short, one-sided match that got called off early in the second round — followed a week of barely-concealed aggression from the two stars. During the spectacle, Nunn (Bad Girls Club, Celebrity Big Brother) threw punch after punch at Lee (Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta). In what turned out to be a very short, mostly one-sided fight, Nunn reigned as victorious as one can be in this situation while Lee was shockingly timid given her actions preceding the fight.

Earlier this week, the celebrity news Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of the two women fighting a few days before the match and the clip quickly went viral. In the video, Nunn is seen quietly eating a meal when Lee suddenly smacks her in the back of the head. It soon escalated into a full-blown tussle; Lee pulls off Nunn’s wig (a commenter wondered why “nobody’s wig is ever secured”), Nunn throws herself at Lee, and concerned bystanders attempt to stop the two.

Many speculated as to what led to the viral fight and a less-popularized second one the day before the O2 Arena match. There are no confirmed reasons for the altercation between the two but there are possible theories to explain the reality stars’ beef.

Chris Brown’s baby might be the biggest reason

You read the header right; before the fight, both Nunn and Lee had backstage passes for Chris Brown’s recent London show. Things were civil before the concert but, after the show, things got hectic. In another clip from The Neighborhood Talk, Gia “Rollie” Mayhem, one of Nunn’s costars from the Zeus Network show Baddies South, talks about an incident involving Lee, Brown, and Brown’s son. According to Mayhem, an inebriated Lee saw Brown’s son Aeko and loudly commented on how cute the baby is before Brown’s team left for another room with the child in tow. Lee then reportedly tried to smack down the door to see Aeko. Brown and Co. went “ballistic” and were upset with the entire group.

Lee went live on Instagram to defend herself, saying she didn’t know Aeko was backstage that night and that she would never behave the way Mayhem described. “Imagine me, for a baby that ain’t even mine, to knock a door down. Is you f**king serious? Please, so that’s what they came up with?”

She claimed Nunn and her companions were lying in order to make her look bad before the fight and denied trying to break the door down, claiming Aeko’s mother, Ammika Harris, was the one who tried to knock on the door. Lee then followed up her denials with a bizzare, expletive-filled rant about the situation, Harris, and the baby. Lee later apologized to Brown and Harris for the comments, saying, “I love the children,” and “it’s not my character.”

The Chris Brown incident is likely the main reason for the viral fight between the two but some think the reality stars decided to play up their beef in an attempt to promote the boxing match. Regardless of the reason, this has to be one of the most disappointing outcomes a celeb feud has had in recent memory.