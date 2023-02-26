Natalie Nunn clocks Tommie Lee, but chaotic celebrity boxing match fails to end their rivalry

Two feuding reality TV stars faced off in a farcical, one-sided boxing match that was called off in the second round. Tommie Lee, who starred in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Natalie Nunn, who appeared in shows like Bad Girls Club and Celebrity Big Brother, faced off as the undercard for retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather‘s recent event at the O2 Arena in London.

The celebrity “fight” didn’t last 10 minutes as Nunn basically obliterated Lee as she tried to play keep away. It was stopped and restarted a few times as well.

screw it. natalie nunn vs tommie lee full fight. y’all can watch the whole thing here cause y’all shouldn’t have to pay for this sorry “fight”💀 #baddieswest pic.twitter.com/LAPf8dppIZ — kenny jones (@relientkenny) February 25, 2023

It’s not even really clear why the two were feuding, but it apparently might have something to do with Lee disprecting singer Chris Brown and his son. It’s a lot of hearsay, but Nunn said Lee tried to knock down a door while backstage at a Brown show while yelling expletives about the baby.

Regardless, Lee was left looking stupid as she was completely overmatched and unprepared in the ring. During a press conference with the two that went south fairly quickly, Lee attempted an apology about the baby incident.

Natalie Nunn talking to Tommie Lee after the fight pic.twitter.com/wyMWuc7WQM — Breaking Trends News (@btrendsnews) February 26, 2023

“I love the children. Last night, in defense mode. I just want to apologize to Chris Brown and his baby mother because it’s not my character.” Even with Mayweather taking on Aaron Chalmers in the main event, The Sun is reporting that the arena was mostly empty, with only patches of people in seats around the arena and the top section cordoned off.

The bout was supposed to settle the beef between the two personalities, but it just seemed to make things worse.