‘The outfits matching with the saddle’: Miranda Lambert takes horse riding to a whole new level with her fashion statement and fans can’t get enough

Miranda Lambert has wowed fans yet again with her outfit choices, and this time, she took things to a whole new level by pairing her cowgirl-inspired attire with her saddle!

Lambert is passionate about horse riding, and when she’s not strumming her guitar and singing some of the greatest tracks in country music, you can find her competing in horse shows (and yes, you guessed it, she does it in style).

The “Wranglers” singer recently took to Instagram to share an update with her 4.9 million fans. She posted a short video informing her followers of how she participated in the Western Pleasure Riding competition, a chance to “ride like you’re having fun” and bring out all the sequins and sparkles, and complete her look with cute show makeup. Lambert also wore the most incredible blue tasseled jacket, oversized belt buckle, and statement blue earrings. And, of course, none of her Western looks are complete without a Stetson, and the one she is wearing in the video comes from her Western fashion lifestyle brand, Idyllwind.

But what do the fans have to say about Lambert’s look? Unsurprisingly, the post has been met with great excitement, and the comment section of the post has been flooded with positivity (which makes a nice change to the reactions most celebrities receive when they post on social media). “Love this for you. You deserve to live out your country cowgirl dreamsssssssssssss,” a fan wrote. “The outfits matching with the saddles are u kidding me! i’m obsessed!” another shared.

Miranda Lambert keeps delivering the fashion goods

Fans are also excited about the combination of horse riding and sparkly things; the comments reflect this. “Chaps, sequins, sparkles, and pretty tack,” a comment reads, echoing Lambert’s statement earlier in the video. “Yall look good Love Your outfits and horses and you too Sweetheart,” another wrote. Lambert’s followers have been supportive, as always. “If it comes down to fashion statements & riding, I know yall will bring home the blue,” a comment reads.

Fans may not realize that the inspiration behind the entertainer’s lifestyle brand came from her love of riding, and one horse in particular, a Welsh Cob named Ellie (Idyllwind Ellund).”This is the first horse that really taught me to be brave and try things that scare me. I didn’t start riding until I was 30 but it was always a dream of mine. She kept me safe in the saddle and she showed how me to get in the show ring with confidence,” the singer shared in an Instagram post in February.

Lambert is 40 and has a natural talent for riding (it’s hard to imagine she has not been doing this since she was old enough to walk). Since Ellie, Lambert has expanded her horse ownership to six horses and she has been vocal about her passion for rescuing animals and adopting. She has also learned more about herself through becoming a great rider.

“This brand @idyllwind is about being who you are, being brave, and taking chances,” she shared. “About trying new things no matter where you are in your life. About going out there and getting what you want.” This is an inspirational statement and words we intend to live by; however, right now, we want that Stetson and denim jacket combination, so excuse us while we find it!

