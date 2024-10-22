‘Obsessed with your dress!!!’: Miranda Lambert’s tight leather dress makes us want to enter our cowgirl era too

Miranda Lambert is a country music legend, but she’s also a bit of a fashionista, and her recent outfits have been getting everyone’s approval! More often than not, she’s a jeans and boots kind of gal, but the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer recently wowed fans when she stepped out in a tight leather mini dress with tasseled sleeves and studded details. Of course, no look would be complete without adding a Stetson hat, which Lambert wears very well!

The star took to Instagram to share a short video of herself rocking her latest cowgirl-inspired attire, the same look she donned for her PCCA performance (and at the same time, she’s giving us the inspiration we need to enter our own cowgirl era).

The video shows Lambert being playful as she creates a parody surrounding the name of her hat, a fun little task that has become a regular occurrence. “As y’all know we name all of my outfits. We recently started naming my hats too,” she said in the caption. “And next thing you know they’ll have a record deal if @tiffanygiffordstyle has any say in it.”

Miranda Lambert’s fans have spoken, and they’re all for tight leather dresses

This is not the first time Lambert has sizzled in a leather mini-dress; when she does, she invariably attracts attention! This time is no exception; fans have shown their support for the actress in the comment section of her post. “OMG, you look fantastic,” a fan wrote. “You’re the best!!” another commented.

Lambert has also been praised for being authentic. “You are awesome!! Love your music and your never changing who you are to suit this crazy world we live in today!!” a fan wrote. Other reactions to her post include, “Cute outfit I like this one,” “Obsessed with your dress!!!” and “the best artist x stylist duo in the game.”

The last comment about her work with celebrity wardrobe stylist Tiffany Gifford is not an isolated remark, and many agree that these two women are the ultimate dream team. Lambert and Gifford have worked closely (and continue to do so) to create some of her unforgettable looks, which are more than great pieces of clothing: they also reflect her personality and perfectly capture who she is as an artist.

In 2022, Gifford gave an interview to Hello! and commented on her relationship with Lambert, which had lasted over a decade. “I started working with her in April of 2010 for the ACM Awards,” she said. “It’s kind of a crazy story — I was hired off an email and phone call with her manager. She already had a dress, and I offered to fly myself to Vegas and work for free to show her and her team what I could do.” It was a bold move, but it would ultimately pay off. Gifford describes working with Lambert as an “honor and privilege.” She also admits that they are more than collaborators; they are friends.

We have many words to describe Lambert’s style (some a little more detailed than “hot, hot, hot!”), but Gifford refers to it as a “cowgirl/boho vibe.” The stylist also commented on how the singer’s music often inspires her attire. “For events, photoshoots, etc — we always let the music lead, but she has a chic, polished, rock ‘n’ roll sensibility,” Gifford said. As fans of Lambert, we have to agree that she always looks chic!

