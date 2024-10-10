‘Everything about this is yee haw as hell’: Miranda Lambert channels her inner cowgirl with sleek black attire

Miranda Lambert is a country music legend and a Texan, so we mean it when we say she was channeling her inner cowgirl with her new look! But the best part of her sleek black cowgirl outfit was not the Stetson she paired it with or those cute Western boots, nor was it the studded accents around the jacket or the patterned cuffs of her jeans — it was that Lambert’s attire came from her label, Idyllwind!

The “I Hate Love Songs” singer recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, wearing this look but pulling her hair back for a chic yet casual finish. She then shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram account to give fans a better look at her attire: this time, her blonde hair was worn loose to frame her face perfectly and complement that undeniably cool hat!

To say fans approve would be an accurate assessment. “No words except, WOW,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “Miranda, you always dress so sharp!!” But our personal favorite is: “Everything about this is yee haw as hell.” They may not have said it eloquently, but we could not have said it better!

Steal Miranda Lambert’s look for yourself

The Idyllwind brand has an Instagram account (and has already amassed 344,000 followers). The inspiration behind the creation is simple, as the bio reads: “A Western fashion lifestyle brand for all the confident, adventurous, perfectly imperfect badass women.” Um, yes, please! For those looking to add to their collection of sexy cowgirl looks, Idyllwind is available exclusively at Boot Barn.

Comments on Lambert’s Instagram post also suggest that fans are desperate to get their hands on her outfit: The items featured in the picture are the Laramie Wool Cowboy Hat, Burbank Embroidered and Studded Blazer, Burbank Legend Studded Bootcut Jeans and Slay Black Boots — you’re welcome!

Miss Lambert has been a busy woman. In addition to killing the fashion game, she released a new studio album, Postcards from Texas, in the middle of last month. You’ll notice a bit of theme here: not only does she celebrate her roots with her music, but she also expresses herself through her outfit choices, and this is not the first time she has wowed us with her Western boots, tasseled jackets or leather skirts — and she always wears her outfits with the perfect amount of confidence.

Forget the ballgowns and mini dresses, Lambert feels much more comfortable in her trusty jeans. “I’m not a clothes person, I’m a jeans and T-shirt girl,” she told WWD. In the interview, she also commented on how some of her outfit inspiration was taken from the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (and this makes so much sense).

“There were the most amazing outfits,” Lambert said. “It was so inspiring. So we used that as inspiration as well as the heyday of Elvis.”

If you attended the singer’s Las Vegas residency, you’ll also know she is not one of those entertainers who packs eight outfit changes in one show. She likes to choose one or two looks and stick to them, so they must be really good — for example, her fire jacket, created by longtime stylist Tiffany Gifford.

“I wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before, but that was intrinsically her,” Gifford told WWD of the jacket she had created to make a statement thanks to the addition of pyrotechnics! Really, the level of slay Miranda Lambert has achieved is off the charts at this point!

