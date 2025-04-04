‘The pain was excruciating’: Nicolas Cage’s son sentenced by judge after he attacked his mom and felt no remorse

He says he is a "man of honor" who wants to "enrich humanity."

Back in April 2024, Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston, was arrested in an assault case — wherein he attacked his mother, actress Christina Fulton, and used deadly force that “almost took her life.”

As recounted by Fulton during the court proceedings, she had hurried to reach Weston upon learning that he had allegedly set fire to his apartment to support and console. But her “furious” son “snapped,” flew into a rage, and pulled her into an elevator by her hair, after which he started “crushing” and “suffocating” his mother.

“He shoved his thumb in my eye socket. The pain was excruciating. My vision went black. I was losing consciousness.”

Fulton allegedly only managed to get free after one of Weston’s friends “risked his life to save” her by stopping her son. Weston was soon arrested for the attack.

As reported by Rolling Stone since he suffers from a mental health disorder, Los Angeles’ Judge Enrique Monguia didn’t sentence him to prison but ordered him to complete a two-year mental health diversion program.

“Mr. Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I’m satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offenses. It’s obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time.”

According to Weston’s lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, a lot has changed since the incident, and he claimed that his client is making progress and has been in “a good head space, about to get married.”

Evidently, this progress Weston has reportedly made has not included an apology to his mother for assaulting her. Post the sentencing, Fulton shared with TMZ that she is “heartbroken” that her son is yet to extend an apology to her or even show any kind of remorse over his actions and for hurting his mother. She also reminded Cage, who she dated from 1988 to 1991 (long before his four-day marriage to Erika Koike), to “take care of my son, our son.”

It certainly didn’t help when Weston took to Instagram to share a long, cryptic post stressing he is “a man of honor,” how he will “not tolerate attacks on my image anymore,” and claimed he will he remembered as a person who will do “great acts to elevate and enrich humanity to its next chapter of evolution.”

Despite what Weston said and the fact that Fulton was the one who sued Cage and Weston for assault and negligence, she did appear to support her son in court and agreed he needs “the help he deserves” instead of getting sentenced to prison.

