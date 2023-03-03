The real Erin Brockovich is Erin Brockoviching all over Palestine, Ohio

On February 3, 2023, a train derailed while passing through Palestine, Ohio as it was carrying hazardous chemicals that are causing a range of health issues already, issues that can only get worse if something isn’t done. Not seeing anything worthy to satisfy the criteria for at least sufficient care, consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich has stepped up to put the situation into check.

This is definitely not Erin Brockovich’s first rodeo, being made famous by her case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E). Technically, it wasn’t her case because she was a legal clerk at the time, but that’s how effective she is. She was working for attorney Ed Masry, a partner in Masry & Vititoe, and single-handedly collected the evidence as well as convincing Ed to take on the case. The civil suit resulted in a $133.6 million settlement, of which Brockovich was awarded $2.5 million for her part. Of course, this case and her name were made famous by the 2000 feature film named after her, starring Julia Roberts.

She has continued her work over the years and now, she’s not just a legal clerk, but the president of Brockovich Research & Consulting, which does consulting for huge firms like the New York law firm of Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., and the Australian firm of Shine Lawyers. To say the least, when she steps up to the mic to take on a case of this nature, people are going to listen.

The valor of Erin Brockovich

NPR reports that Nicholas Proia, pulmonologist and clinical professor of internal medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University, is one of the health officials monitoring the air and water in Palestine, while also treating residents. Dr. Proia confirmed that healthcare providers are “bracing for a rise in patients after the derailment and controlled burn,” and that some area residents are already experiencing symptoms of nausea, headaches, red eyes, and rashes.

Michael Regan, EPA Administrator promises, “Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess that they created and the trauma that they inflicted. In no way, shape, or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has meanwhile promised to establish a long-term fund, “so that the people of the community can be assured that, you know, two years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, that there is money there that will take care of them if they, in fact, have a problem,” Brockovich is still on site, however, which suggests that in her estimation, not enough is being done.

Brockovich is a pit bull who won’t back down no matter what she’s up against. It’s best if everyone responsible simply just does what’s right before being embarrassed and forced to do it.