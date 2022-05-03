Jared Leto Has Finally, Definitely, Shown up to the 2022 Met Gala

After several false flags and what may just be a massive conspiracy from Jared Leto, he has finally swooped onto the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

Fresh off the back of making $1 billion with Sony’s Marvel masterpiece Morbius, Leto has rocked up to flaunt that wealth in a typically over-the-top, but somehow not over-the-top enough suit. Taking the gilded glamor theme seriously, the gold suit may just distract you from the fact he’s starred in one of the worst-reviewed movies of the year.

It’s the third time viewers thought they spotted Leto, with the first sighting just a Morbius wannabe.

Also, he’s shown up with what seems to be a twin? Or impersonator? Or stunt double? By some Morbius magic, there is now another Jared Leto. Mysteriously, they’ve both been avoiding mirrors and wooden stakes all night.

It's kind of amazing that Jared Leto planned to dress identically to designer Alessandro Michele when we've already mistaken someone else for him tonight #METGala2022 pic.twitter.com/HR7r3w6zNz — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2022

I look forward to the Met Gala every year until I remember it enables Jared Leto. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 2, 2022

Perhaps the real Morbius was the friends and impersonators Jared Leto made along the way?