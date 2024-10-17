‘She doesn’t want to take it’: That public Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman beef might not be what we thought it was

Last month, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek made headlines after a video of them having a tense conversation led to speculation of a beef between the Hollywood actresses. Both of them are not on the problematic celeb lists, so what happened? Luckily, we know now.

There were many memorable moments during Paris Fashion Week, but Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman monopolized the conversation after attending the Balenciaga show on Sept. 30. In a clip that went viral, the two of them had a rather awkward encounter in front of the photographers. They seemed to clash after the show, where both sat in the front row alongside other famous names.

It all seemed to have to do with some photos, as the two were trying to coordinate the best poses. Katy Perry was also involved in the tense moments, and she seemed to be uncomfortable to be there. Now, a popular TikTok lip reader is here to clarify everything.

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek’s interaction might not include a beef

Let’s face it, we all love hot goss, especially when it includes A-listers. Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman aren’t known to be difficult in the spotlight, so the tense moment was a major surprise for fans. So, here’s what went down. In a highly-requested video, TikTok lip reader tismejackieg cleared the air on their interaction.

The video shows Salma Hayek trying to guide Nicole Kidman into place, and she reportedly says, “Now this side, come,” while Kidman is resisting. Hayek continues dismissingly, “She doesn’t want to take it,” as Kidman turns around. We see Kidman greet Katy Perry with a kiss, who was standing there as awkward as anyone would be in this position.

Kidman continues to tell Hayek something as she nods. The popular TikToker notes other outlets claimed Kidman told Hayek, “don’t touch me,” but she didn’t read that. She further clarified that there might be a clash between cultures, and “Nicole Kidman was just asserting her boundary.”

A different lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, told Page Six something similar, with everyone pointing out that they might’ve felt uncomfortable with all the cameras and photographers indicating their moves. “Let’s turn there, okay, here,” Hayek is believed to say, while Kidman had had enough. “Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK,” the Big Little Lies star replied. Hayek insisted, beginning to say “We have to…” before turning to Perry.

Nicole Kidman had enough on her plate

While their interaction raised eyebrows, there didn’t seem to be any major drama. In fact, after the event, Salma Hayek posted several photos, including one of her and Kidman, proving everything was fine.

This was Kidman’s first public appearance after her mother’s sudden death last month, which led to her leaving the Venice International Film Festival early. The photographers asking her for countless photos must’ve touched a sore spot, and she was tired of complying.

Kidman also had another reason to celebrate Paris Fashion Week, as her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her runway debut at Miu Miu. Although her 16-year-old daughter is beautiful and has unlimited career options thanks to her mother and father, country star Keith Urban’s connections, her runway debut was plagued with criticism following her inexperienced, wobbly walk.

So, there you go, the much-discussed ‘tense’ moment between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman was just your typical misunderstanding that happens all the time — we just are lucky enough not to get caught on tape every time we roll our eyes or act our when something insignificant doesn’t go in our favor.

