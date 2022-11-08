The Sexiest Man Alive has been announced and we’ve finally been Avenged

“My mom will be so happy,” says the sexiest man alive.

On Monday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, it was announced by People magazine that the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022 is is none other than Chris Evans.

Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 #SexiestManAlive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy' https://t.co/hzVTnigcjB — People (@people) November 8, 2022

The 41-year old actor has played numerous different cinematic roles over the years, including Captain America in multiple MCU films, though many consider the Human Torch in Fantastic Four back in 2005 his breakthrough role.

Chris Evans has often been considered a favorite to be named the Sexiest Man Alive, though this is his first time finally being given the title.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did a pre-taped segment with Evans for The Late Show as part of the official announcement. Johnson had the title back in 2016 though he jokingly told Evans that he never gave it up and was happy to share.

Since Johnson’s 2016 reign, Blake Shelton followed in 2017 and Idris Elba in 2018. The last 3 men since then who claimed the title have been John Legend (2019), Michael B. Jordan (2020), and Paul Rudd (2021).

Stephen Colbert treated the announcement like an award show, claiming the two finalists were Chris Evans and John Oliver who happened to be a guest on his show. Oliver, host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, was humorously seen in the audience anxiously waiting to find out if he won. When Evans’ name was called, Oliver complained that Evans wasn’t even there and wisely demanded a recount.

Chris Evans told People that if his middle school self found out he would one day be named Sexiest Man Alive that “he’d be pumped!”