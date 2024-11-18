The ‘Shazam’ cast implosion continues as wedding bells ring for… Jonathan Majors?!

You want to know why we’re 100% certain James Gunn isn’t going to make a Shazam! 3? Not only is its 2023 sequel, Fury of the Gods, one of the most embarrassing superhero movie flops of all time, but its cast seems dead-set on ending their careers one after the other. First, Zachary Levi goes full anti-vax Trump supporter and now it’s his on-screen sister Meagan Good‘s turn.

Good — who played the superpowered adult form of Billy Batson’s foster sister, Darla, in the two DC movies — has announced that she’s engaged to an actor that most in Hollywood wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot barge pole. Namely, former Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who was convicted of domestic abuse last year and has since been dropped by his reps and has no screen projects in the works

Not to cramp on the actress’ happy moment, then, but the online reaction to Good and Majors’ big news is earning a lot of skeptical and/or cynical responses. Some believe the couple’s engagement is merely a “PR” move to resuscitate Major’s career, with some theorizing that the couple won’t actually get around to tying the knot.

PR to try and revive his DOA career lmao — adore adora (@gloriousafflict) November 18, 2024

One user even joked that Good’s loved-up public appearances with her now-fiance are some of the “best acting” she’s done since her breakout role in 1995’s Friday.

Some of the best acting we’ve seen from Meagan since Friday has been this J. Majors project. https://t.co/TAL7QKDvOz — 🍾 Champagne Champion 🏆 (@ChampagneThames) November 18, 2024

Majors and Good first got together back in May 2023, which came just two months after the ex-Kang the Conqueror actor was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Good’s reputation has taken something of a hit ever since. Particularly given how she was married to Colombia pictures exec/preacher DeVon Franklin for nine years prior to their divorce in 2022.

Meagan Good divorced a man of God and took a man being accused of abuse by several women as a rebound pic.twitter.com/nAipSZ7m1P — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 13, 2023

Good and Majors announced their engagement when the couple appeared together on the red carpet of the Ebony Power 100 Gala in L.A. this Nov. 18, and Good showed off her diamond engagement ring to the cameras. Good explained that the duo chose this event to make their news public as their very first meeting occurred at this same event two years ago… in a bathroom.

“Ebony Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms,” Good revealed to E! Online, “in the unisex bathroom.”

While Majors and Good appeared all smiles at the gala, and the topic of Majors’ recent conviction never came up, the Shazam! actress did tackle the issue while speaking to TODAY this past summer.

“I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life,” Good declared on the July 9 episode of TODAY. “I’m the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live.”

For now, Good’s career hasn’t suffered from her association with either Majors or the flagging Shazam! franchise — she recently played the lead in Tyler Perry’s Amazon Prime Video directorial effort Divorce in the Black. So long as she doesn’t start appearing with Levi at Trump rallies, she might escape unscathed. Although further roles in either the DC or Marvel universes seem unlikely.

