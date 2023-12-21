Jonathan Majors was a constant presence in headlines in 2023. Not just because of his performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Creed III, or Magazine Dreams (his critically acclaimed movie that Disney shelved), but due to his conviction for harassment and assault against former girlfriend and Marvel co-worker Grace Jabbari.

In a move that shocked many, Majors showed up to court hands linked with a new girlfriend and a familiar face to the public, at that. While the Lovecraft Country actor has kept his private life to himself for the most part, this newfound scrutiny stemming from his criminal behavior has prompted public interest in his dating history. Many are wondering who Majors is seeing and who he has dated in the past.

Does Jonathan Majors have a girlfriend?

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

Yes. Jonathan Majors is currently dating 42-year-old actress Meagan Good. They struck up a romance in May 2023, just two months after ex-girlfriend Jabbari accused Majors of domestic abuse. The actress has played a role in Marvel’s biggest competitor, the DC Universe, as the older version of Darla in the two Sahazam! movies.

Good first rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early aughts with a slew of popular performances in the likes of Eve’s Bayou, Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter, Roll Bounce, and Stomp the Yard. Currently, most people will know her from the Prime Video television series Harlem. The two have been close, attending every court session together, as well as events like the Congressional Black Caucus’ annual Black and White Gala in September where Majors referred to his girlfriend as his “missus.”

Although Majors was also linked to Lori Harvey in the media for a short while, before Good, Majors’ only public relationship was with Jabbari. It lasted for two years and ended on that fateful March evening in New York. They met on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania in 2021, according to The Independent, where Jabbari was working as a movement coach. Evidence revealed in court painted the relationship as toxic, exposing some of Majors’ manipulative behavior.

Jabbari reportedly shared that, in the early months of the relationship, the Emmy nominee would write her poetry and that he told her he loved her. “[It] was overwhelming, but I loved it as well.” The dancer said the first signs of hostility came in December, when he first yelled at her, and built up from there.

Does Jonathan Majors have a child?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Jonathan Majors has a 9-year-old daughter, Ella Majors, who lives in Atlanta, Texas, with her mother. The nature of his relationship with the mother of his daughter remains unknown, and it is also uncertain whether she ever was his wife or girlfriend at any point. Talking about his daughter, the Creed III star told People that he became a father while attending college at Yale School of Drama.

Even though information about his daughter and her mother remains scarce, Majors has claimed to be a doting father who loves and adores his only child. In the 2020 interview with Ebony, Majors shared information about his daughter, who he mentioned is biracial, as he criticized the American educational system for not doing a good enough job of teaching Black history in school to youngsters like Ella.

He also opened up about how his daughter has always been supportive of his career, and was awestruck with his performance in Ant-Man alongside Paul Rudd. He told TODAY, “All she understands is that I’m in a movie with Paul Rudd, with Ant-Man. I’ve never seen my daughter starstruck. She’s like, ‘Nice to see you, too’ to Paul Rudd, and I lost my mind. I was like ‘What did you say?’ Oh my god.”