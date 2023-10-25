Jonathan Majors ordered to stand trial on assault charges 9 days before the intended release of his new Disney-backed movie

It was only a few days ago that we reflected on Jonathan Majors having a new movie releasing in a matter of weeks – one backed by the might of Disney, no less – but there still wasn’t any sign of a trailer despite the actor making his much-vaunted return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki.

Presumably, both the Mouse House and subsidiary Searchlight Pictures were waiting to see what would happen during his most recently scheduled court date, and we now have an answer. In today’s hearing, the judge denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the case, and Majors will stand trial beginning Nov. 29.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Glen Wilson

As things stand, acclaimed bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams is set to hit theaters just nine days later on Dec. 8, a date that it’s been holding onto since March prior to when the allegations against Majors first went public, but you’ve got to imagine that the film is at the very least going to be delayed until after the courtroom proceedings are over.

Marvel may have welcomed its Multiverse Saga big bad into the fold with open arms, but it’s potentially not a good look optics-wise for its parent company to market and roll out a brand new feature starring somebody who will be right in the midst of facing criminal charges at the time.

Disney has yet to comment on the Majors situation at all in any notable public forum, but don’t be surprised in the slightest if Magazine Dreams ends up being quietly shunted back until the outcome of its leading man’s legal troubles are settled.