The tides of opinion turn yet again after Jonathan Majors lands nothing but praise for an MCU return that was never in any real danger

While Kevin Feige has still yet to publicly comment on the allegations facing Jonathan Majors, it’s become clearer and clearer that the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to stick by its big bad of the Multiverse Saga, unless of course he ends up being found guilty of the offenses he’s being charged with in his upcoming trial.
When the news first broke, the knee-jerk reaction from a lot of people was that the actor should be immediately fired and replaced as Kang the Conqueror, which technically wouldn’t be all that difficult to do seeing as Phases Five and Six heavily revolve around the concept of variants, even if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did make it canon that every single one of the overarching villain’s alternates look like Majors.
However, the production team behind Loki season 2 admitted there was never any chance of his role being recast, minimized or reshot, with the most recent episode of the Disney Plus series featuring Majors’ full-scale debut as Victor Timely. As tends to be the case with the MCU, the tides of opinion seem to have shifted once again, with the Creed III alum winning nothing but praise for his performance.
It’s not as if Majors will suddenly be deemed bad at his day job overnight, because he still very much retains the potential to go down as one of his generation’s defining on-camera talents, but it’s also stating the obvious to say that his short and long-term future is almost entirely dependent on what goes down in the courtroom, even if the MCU is sticking with him for at least the next little while, if not all the way through to Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.