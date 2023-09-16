Jonathan Majors’ trial delayed yet again, with the next major update forebodingly set for the very same day ‘Loki’ season 2 premieres

The ongoing legal cloud hanging over Jonathan Majors‘ personal and professional life will have to wait a little bit longer to dissipate for better or worse after his trail on domestic violence charges was delayed once again, having been pushed back even further into the year.

As a result, there’s a distinctly high possibility that Loki will be nearing the end of its six-episode second season on Disney Plus by the time its returning star actually steps into the courtroom, which has the potential to go either way for both the fallen star and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Majors is facing a year in prison if convicted, which obviously wouldn’t be a good look for somebody who wasn’t just positioned as the end-of-level boss of the entire franchise’s Multiverse Saga, but a recurring face who will be seen on screens everywhere in the midst of the legal proceedings.

The Criminal Court judge informed the District Attorney’s office that it has until Oct. 6 to respond to the defense’s motion to dismiss the matter entirely, which just so happens to be the very same day Loki season 2 premieres on streaming. After that, the defense has until a week later to reply, and the judge will make a final ruling by the 25th of the month.

The trial was originally intended to start on Sept. 6, but having been repeatedly shunted back, the chances are high that one of Disney and Marvel’s most-anticipated projects will be in the middle of its run when one of its highest-profile talents is facing criminal charges.