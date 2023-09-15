‘The staged content is working’: Inevitable doubts cast over pre-trial Jonathan Majors getting caught on camera breaking up a fight

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but maybe somebody should tell that to Jonathan Majors after his latest stint in the headlines was almost instantly placed under the microscope and subjected to intense scrutiny.

The actor – currently awaiting trail on assault charges that have already had a hugely detrimental impact on what was formerly one of the fastest-rising careers in the business – was recently reported to have broken up a fight between two teenage girls, indicating that he hasn’t lost his ability to step in and do what he thinks is right regardless of the many accusations hovering like a dark cloud over his head.

Photo via Marvel Studios

And yet, as soon as the corresponding video was released by TMZ, there was an instant and widespread belief that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania antagonist had orchestrated the entire thing as a PR stunt to try and edge him back into the public’s good graces ahead of both his upcoming court appearance and the impending premiere of Loki‘s second season on Disney Plus.

Jonathan Majors got right in the middle of an intense high school fight and played the hero in real life. https://t.co/FisH2cYUo9 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2023

You see Jonathan Majors break up that fight? Shit was so staged! 🤣🤣🤣 this is his PR folks: pic.twitter.com/Nnrvdh8cfV — Chris Alan (Cap City Austin Sep 29-30) (@ChrisAlanComedy) September 14, 2023

Streets saying Jonathan Majors doesn’t even have a PR team like that’s crazy so he just planned/staged this on his own pic.twitter.com/NZTetmtIn1 — annie ⛧ (@emiliascillian) September 14, 2023

Jonathan Majors PR team is feeling good today. The staged content is working. pic.twitter.com/4TCUW3oFQb — hunter (@hunterISgaming) September 14, 2023

This might be one of the most staged things I have ever seen… the Jonathan Majors PR machine is in overdrive. https://t.co/sQkOKIE9NP — 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) September 14, 2023

Of course, that wasn’t an entirely unexpected reaction when skepticism tends to be the order of the day among many, but regardless of whether or not it was real or entirely fabricated, it just goes to show the lengths the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big bad of Phases Five and Six will have to go to in order to alter the public’s perception of him in the face of claims that extend far prior to the ones that he’ll be standing trial for imminently.