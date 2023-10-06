‘Loki’ Season 2 already making it appear as though Marvel is supremely confident in the outcome of Jonathan Majors’ impending trial

The creative team behind the second season of Loki was put in an unfortunate position through no fault of their own when guest star Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with assault, casting a shadow over not just the returning Disney Plus series, but the entire Multiverse Saga.

After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had bet big on the actor as being the focal point of its latest expansion, all set to culminate in an epic pair of Avengers movies where he’d serve as the big bad for both. Once the news of his alleged misdeeds went public, though, the studio effectively swept him under the rug and refused to acknowledge his existence in the marketing and promotional materials for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Screenshot via Disney Plus

Majors has been sneaking his way back into the spotlight ever since, with Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently revealing that not a single conversation was even considered never mind had about recast, replacing, or minimizing his impending outing as Victor Timely, a risky gambit that could go either way depending on the outcome of a trail that’s set to begin while season 2 is on the air.

However, anyone who checked out the premiere of Tom Hiddleston’s sophomore run from the second it landed on Disney Plus may have noticed that Majors’ He Who Remains appears in the opening crawl featuring the Marvel Studios logo, which could be interpreted as a show of confidence from the powers-that-be and their belief the formerly fast-rising star will be proven innocent after his day in court, a far cry from just a few months ago when he wasn’t being shown, mentioned, or referenced at all.