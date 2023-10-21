‘It was a surprise for sure’: ‘Loki’ director caught off-guard by Jonathan Majors’ arrest after calling the shots on his MCU comeback

While there’s a 50/50 chance at this point in time that he’ll end up being completely exonerated, significant damage was already done to Jonathan Majors‘ career the second those assault allegations went public.

As well as being dropped by his representatives and several advertising campaigns, Marvel Studios kept his name out of its mouth for months following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, only for Loki to welcome him back into the fold by actively promoting his return/debut as Victor Timely.

The actor has been winning significant praise for his third completely different turn as a Kang the Conqueror variant, but with Disney seemingly holding off on promoting Magazine Dreams until after his trial, it remains to be seen if Majors does in fact have a long-term future with the superhero franchise that’ll stretch right through to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Not that anybody could have predicted it, but Loki director Kasra Farahani did admit to Variety he was caught off-guard by the headline-grabbing charges after calling the shots on his MCU comeback.

It was a surprise for sure. But I don’t know anything about it, other than to say that we had, honestly, such a great experience on the set. The cast was a wonderful ensemble. They all worked together super well. Tom would have an idea, Jonathan would have ideas, Owen is an idea machine. The experience on set was without any drama, and just a joy. For me, especially as my first big directing opportunity, I count myself so fortunate to be working with such high-caliber actors that made the directing that much easier for me.

In the space of one episode of Loki, Majors reminded everyone why his star was burning so brightly before the accusations, but with the trial scheduled for later this month a resolution could be in sight at long last.