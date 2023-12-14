Who is Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend, Meagan Good?

Not everything is going swimmingly in Jonathan Majors‘ life. Since the assault charges against him were made public in March 2023, the actor’s reputation and has taken a major downturn, but the same cannot be said about his love life. Meagan Good is proof of that.

The two sparked dating rumors around two months after Majors’ arrest, as reports about their closeness started flying around. For obvious reasons, those rumors didn’t sit well with many people, but it seems like public opinion hasn’t stopped the couple from living their lives. And yes, it seems like we can officially call them a couple, according to sources close to Good.

With their romantic relationship now in the open, folks are naturally curious about the woman who has been standing at Majors’ side throughout all of his legal issues. Of course, those well-versed in the film and TV industry are likely already familiar with Good’s face — she’s no stranger to the screen, after all — but not everyone should be expected to know everything about her.

Who is Meagan Good and what is she known for?

According to her IMDb page, Meagan Good was born on Aug. 8, 1981, in Panorama City, California. She is the daughter of Tyra Wardlow-Doyle and Leondis Good, and has three siblings, one of whom is actress La’Myia Good. At the young age of four, she began her acting career by appearing in commercials, but it wasn’t until 1991 that Good made her debut in a TV show, portraying a young girl in an episode of Gabriel’s Fire.

In 1995, Good landed a role in her first film, Friday, and that was just the beginning of her career on the silver screen. Since then, she has added a long list of acting credits to her name, making appearances in projects such as Saw V, The Unborn, Think Like a Man, Shazam!, and its sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Good never left TV behind, though, having been part of shows such as Harlem, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

All that said, Good’s career is not everything there is to her life. In 2011, she began a relationship with author and producer DeVon Franklin, whom she would later marry. While married, the two worked on and released a book together, The Wait, in which they gave fans a peek behind the curtain of their relationship. Ironically, though, their love didn’t last forever, and the two announced a divorce in 2021, to the delight of many fans.

The divorce left the door wide open for Good to find a new love, and it looks like Jonathan Majors took his chance. Of course, no one can predict if this relationship will last, but it’s safe to say that fans will be keeping tabs on it.