Is Marvel recasting Kang? The latest news, explained

Things are getting messy over at Marvel Studios.

The MCU officially parted ways with Jonathan Majors in mid-December after the 34-year-old actor was officially slapped with two guilty charges in his assault and harassment case. The move represents a big moment for the franchise, as it will almost certainly force the MCU in a new direction. A bulk of the franchise’s planned releases over the coming years hinged on Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, and without him the future is uncertain.

Unless, of course, the bigwigs at Marvel Studios simply recast the role. Majors already appeared in several projects as Kang, but this wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has recast a major part. It would be the first time a recasting has been prompted by such sensitive circumstances, but there’s a real possibility that another actor will land the role of Kang before the next major Marvel project hits screens.

Will Marvel recast Kang the Conqueror?

Image via Marvel Studios

A precedent for recasting in the MCU already exists, which makes the likelihood of a fresh Kang actor all the greater. Both Terrence Howard and Edward Norton were previously part of the MCU — the former as the original Rhodey and the latter as the first Bruce Banner — but they departed after one film apiece. In their cases, the recasting was a result of financial disputes or other conflicts, rather than criminal records, but they still established a norm for the franchise: That, where necessary, a character can be recast.

Two important notes make a similar situation with Kang unlikely, however. The first is the number of releases sporting Majors’ face. Both Howard and Norton appeared in a single film apiece before getting recast. Majors, on the other hand, has appeared in one film and two separate seasons of Loki, all of which connect him far more firmly to the role of Kang.

Then there’s the planned Kang Dynasty film, which the people over at Marvel Studios are reportedly already referring to as “Avengers 5.” The quick shift from the long-announced title into a placeholder indicates that they know something we don’t. And, with news about Majors paired with the removal of Kang’s name from the title, that indicates that Marvel is already headed away from the character of Kang.

It honestly makes the most sense. Sure, another actor could step in to play the part, and there are plenty of believable in-universe explanations for the change in appearance, but shifting completely feels like a better direction. The Kang endeavors — see: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — have already established a precedent for being disappointing, so why not take the accidental boon Majors just landed in the MCU’s lap?

Shifting direction and placing a fresh villain as the next major MCU baddie makes far more sense. There are literally dozens to choose from, from established favorites like Thanos to incoming powerhouses like Doctor Doom, and each of them presents exciting new potential for the currently-floundering franchise. It’s clearly the better route, and it seems the MCU may have already figured that out.

The franchise has been mulling over the Majors issue for a while now, and I suspect its solution will be to erase him, and his character, from Marvel’s future completely. Only time will tell if my instincts are right, but it seems Majors, and Kang, are gone for good.