13 actors who could replace Jonathan Majors as Kang and rescue the MCU

Whether as Kang or any other character, we definitely need these picks in the MCU ASAP, please!

After months of speculation, Marvel Studios has finally cut ties with Jonathan Majors following a guilty verdict for assault and harassment against a former girlfriend.

The company held its horses and delayed the decision as much as possible while waiting for the justice system to say its piece, but must now start making the kind of tough decisions that could make or break the MCU.

A recast could be the easier solution. Considering how interwoven MCU installments are, and how far in advance every move is planned, a change in the storyline to send Kang on his way sooner than initially designed would mean overhauling several movies. Luckily, even though Majors seemed like the perfect casting for the menacing time lord, there are a handful of other capable actors who could do the job just as well.

Whether Marvel chooses to bring Kang back as a new variant or pick up where it left off with Quantumania‘s Kang the Conqueror (who is currently trapped in some quantum contraption), the studios will most likely be looking to cast another Black actor. Not only is it important to not take roles, especially ones as important as Kang, away from under-represented communities, but changing the Multiversal Mastermind’s ethnicity could also throw the audience off.

Denzel Washington

Go big or go home, right? A smart way to justify Kang changing his appearance so suddenly is to introduce an older variant, with the power of experience and hindsight on his side. We know that in the comics, in addition to hopping between universes, Kang can also time travel. In fact, we believe that might come into play in finally forming the Young Avengers and introducing us to Nathaniel Richards aka Iron Lad.

This recast would only take a few tweaks to sustain, and having a legend such as Denzel Washington join the MCU would certainly be enough to make up for any unsolvable blemishes that might emerge.

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge’s dip into the superhero world did not go as planned after DC’s Black Adam failed to rise to the public’s expectations. Now in need of a new franchise, Hodge could latch onto Kang and breathe new life into the character. The actor proved he has the range for bone-chilling villainy every time Hawkman’s patience was tested during the DC Universe outing, and he certainly has the presence and the looks needed to bring what might be the MCU’s most dangerous villain to life.

Michaela Coel

Imagine having Michaela Coel agree to join your franchise, only to sideline her into a very secondary character in a movie as epic as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While we have a feeling Marvel is cooking up a much more important future for Coel’s character, Aneka, just in case we’re wrong, and a supporting storyline is all we’ll ever get, maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to pivot towards a new character. As one of the most exciting actors of her generation, Coel could, without a doubt, nail the emotional complexity of Kang in a way not too dissimilar from what Majors has done with the villain so far.

John David Washington

We don’t mean to keep it in the family, but it’s a fact the Washingtons have talent in their blood. Let’s be real, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Denzel Washington would put on spandex and deliver intimidating speeches to a green screen, but his son John David Washington is no stranger to big, digitally enhanced, films.

David Washington’s turn in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet as well as Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman had everyone mesmerized by his skill and looking to bring him on board, and we’re sure Marvel wasn’t immune. The 38-year-old’s range would open all kinds of possibilities for Kang’s destructive plans.

LaKeith Stanfield

As we mentioned, there’s no shortage of talent in the current generation of actors. Like Majors, Coel, and David Washington, LaKeith Stanfield has also slowly but surely risen in the ranks of the most sought-after talent in Hollywood. While he’s not as physically imposing as other options on this list, his past performances prove he could easily tap into the psychological warfare that’s as much a part of Kang’s character as anything else.

John Boyega

Look, we said “could” not “would.” Boyega might have flat-out refused the opportunity on his social media already, but everyone can see how he’d be a perfect fit for the role. Not only does he resemble Majors in appearance, at least more so than anyone else on this list, but he’s also got the acting chops and the fame to make everyone excited for Kang again.

Unfortunately, it sounds like his more interested in joining the James Gunn/Matt Reeves side of the superhero party. Who can blame him? His experience working with Disney in the past wasn’t great, and the MCU is looking more and more like a sinking ship.

Ray Fisher

On the flip side of the coin, there’s Ray Fisher, who was infamously wronged by the Warner Bros./DC crew and deserves another shot at superhero glory. The Justice League actor has been busy pairing up with Zack Snyder again for Rebel Moon, but seeing as the initial reactions to that weren’t exactly favorable, Fisher’s schedule might clear up soon. However, if Marvel is indeed planning on discarding Kang sooner rather than later, it wouldn’t be fair to reel the Fisher-man in just to send him on his way without much of a catch.

Will Smith

The only name who could potentially draw even more curious eyes to the MCU than Denzel Washington is Will Smith. The superstar actor has been down a bit of a rocky road since taking the front stage at what was arguably the biggest shocker in the history of the Oscars when he struck Chris Rock in the face in 2022. His reputation has recovered significantly in the past few months, however, and landing Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror could cement his big Hollywood comeback. Let’s not forget, Smith is an Academy Award winner and one hell of a performer.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things fame has long been a dream fan cast for the role of Iron Lad AKA Nathaniel Richards aka a younger version of Kang who, after seeing the future, tries his best to renounce his villainous ways. With the era of the Young Avengers officially upon us, following the tease at the end of The Marvels, it shouldn’t be too hard for Marvel to make this redirection work. If the franchise does intend on keeping the character of Kang around for a while longer, introducing McLaughlin as Nathaniel could be the way to go.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Many a theory was woven about the possibility of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Loki character Ravonna Rensleyer being a Kang variant. The second season of the show brought the romance between the TVA Judge and the Time Lord from the comics to the small screen, confirming the two were involved during the Multiversal War, but theirs could be the same situation as Loki and Sylvie, where two variants fall for one another. The series finale gave Renslayer as ambiguous an ending as any, blowing the door wide open for her character to return. Could she be the in-house answer to Marvel’s Majors problem?

Colman Domingo

Quite frankly, we just want to see Colman Domingo in as many things as possible. The impeccably cool actor would bring a special kind of flair to Kang that would most certainly be welcome. Domingo’s career has been on the rise as of late, so his future could be looking a bit cramped at the moment. Still, as much as Marvel’s brand is currently going down the opposite way, joining the box-office juggernaut continues to be an appealing opportunity. It offers exposition and a good enough salary to spend the rest of the year making smaller, more grounded projects. (Yes, this is actually just our attempt at persuading Domingo to take the role.)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Look, a girl can dream, can’t she? Jodie Turner-Smith as a Kang variant could completely reinvent the character and make it exciting again after so many missteps on Marvel’s part. The Acolyte actress would be a great addition to any cast, and many fans have even pictured her donning the iconic Storm costume as well. In the era of the Multiverse and the X-Men who says we can’t have both?

Damson Idris

British actor Damson Idris is a major rising star in Hollywood at the moment following his six-season run as the precocious drug kingpin Franklin Saint in FX’s Snowfall. While most up-and-coming talent is turning its back on Marvel these days, wary of multi-film contracts and the franchises’ declining reputation in the film world, Idris’ young career could still benefit from a platform as major. The actor has definitely got what it takes to make Kang menacing again if his ruthless Snowfall performance is anything to go by.