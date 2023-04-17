If Kang ends up being recast, fans have one contender near the very top of the list

There are currently rumors that Marvel star Jonathan Majors could be recast due to assault allegations made in late March. While there is a list of possible contenders who could play the role, fans may have found someone perfect to play the multiverse-jumping conqueror.

In a now-deleted post on r/MarvelStudios, Reddit user u/rcarroll271 voiced the idea of Damson Idris to replace Majors as Marvel’s newest big bad. For those who don’t know who this actor is, he is known for his lead role in the FX’s, Snowfall. He also starred in the Netflix series, Black Mirror as Jaden Tommins in the episode titled “Smithereens.”

The idea of having Idris as the new Kang led to mixed reactions. Fans would rather wait to see if Majors is found guilty of his alleged crime. After all, he will be starring in season two of Loki as a Kang variant named Victor Timely, and it would be unfortunate that due to these allegations, season 2’s release date may be pushed due to “reshoots.” Meanwhile, others haven’t seen his work in Snowfall yet in order to make their decision.

At the moment, there hasn’t been any confirmed news if Majors would be recast in future Marvel installments, despite calls from the public to do so. Rumors were being spread that Marvel Studios have “contingency plans” if he were to be recast for any reason. Since the arrest, the actor and his legal team have continued to fight for his innocence.