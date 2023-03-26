MCU star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting a woman

As per recent reports, Jonathan Majors, who recently touched peak stardom with Ant-Man 3 and Creed 3, was arrested in New York City this weekend for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Originally reported by TMZ, the report says that the actor was arrested during the morning hours of March 25 after a complaint against him for strangulating, harassing, and assaulting a woman was filed by the alleged victim. And as per the outlet’s recent updates, the woman in question is Majors’ girlfriend.

She and the actor reportedly got into an argument over him possibly messaging another woman and as the issue escalated, Majors allegedly assaulted her. After this, he dropped her off at a yet-undisclosed location, while he went somewhere else to spend the night. According to TMZ, his girlfriend proceeded to file a police complaint against him in the morning. But even though her injuries were visible and the police did arrest the Creed star based on the existing evidence, the outlet says that he was eventually released.

The NYPD has also released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

A rep for Majors has reached out to the media to refute the charges and has spoken in his defense to stress that “he’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The story is still developing.