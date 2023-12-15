A dismal Rotten Tomatoes projection could already spell trouble for Zack Snyder’s next epic

Evidently, Zack Snyder’s time in the DCEU hasn’t been sufficient for his fans, detractors, and supposedly neutral onlookers to discuss to death. His upcoming project is also being herded down the same lane, and it might already be past the point of no return.

You would think that the heated discourse kickstarted by the Joss Whedon-tampered Justice League triggered and Snyder’s version further fanned would have died down by now — it has been more than two years, after all, and the DC cinematic universe is already seeking redemption in the genius of James Gunn.

Clearly, the answer is a big, loud NO as Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has debuted with the confirmation that the fire is still raging and that no matter which side of the argument we believe in, the future looks decidedly weak for Netflix’s fresh attempt at establishing a Star Wars-style universe.

Ahead of its Netflix debut, Rebel Moon has had its limited theatrical release in the U.S., and in grave contradiction to all the hype its trailer created, the early critic reviews have been overwhelmingly negative. So much so that at present, the Snyder film rests at a low 24% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 37 reviews.

Does that mean that the Netflix two-parter is primed to fail? Judging by the reviews, yes, but fans of the film have outlined some pretty damning evidence to shoot down the very plausible possibility.

Like how many of the prominent reviews have opted to bash fans of Zack Snyder before listing the shortcomings of Rebel Moon.

I'm sorry but using the term "Snyder cultists" in your review is embarrassingly unprofessional.



A lack of respect and sense from Variety. Get real. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/9bnkdNFpSj — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) December 15, 2023

What’s more, the film’s premiere in Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and elsewhere generated rather positive reviews, which just doesn’t add up with its status on RT.

#RebelMoon reviews from Japan Premiere.

3.9/5 with 226 reviews.



Bad reviews are from the people who sat in the back & couldn't see subtitles 😂#ILoveZackSnyderMovies pic.twitter.com/AxaUTQ2tLo — U (@kgcrossov3r) December 15, 2023

#RebelMoon has screened in Brazil, Mexico, London & Japan – all with a majority of positive reviews.



Only after the movie screened in the U.S. did the movie get negative reviews from entertainment news outlets.



The agenda against Snyder is entirely American Hollywood driven. — Bennu Rider 🦅 (@SnyderVerseRM) December 15, 2023

There is this prevalent opinion that Snyder’s vision for the DCEU received targeted hatred from those who simply couldn’t make peace with how he handled Batman v Superman. And as per the fresh takes on Rebel Moon’s current rotten score, the disdain never ended, and is now being openly aimed at his new project. But is that really true?

There is no confirming this theory. But what can be said with certainty is that all the rather focused negative feedback for his Rebel Moon is only serving to motivate people — “Snyder cultists” or not — to definitely watch the film.

All I'm seeing about the #RebelMoon reviews is making me so hyped to watch it!😭

Even in the more "negative" ones, what some don't like, to me sounds effin awesome!🔥

Seems like Zack Snyder and Netflix cooked!

Can't wait for the 22nd😤#ILoveZackSnyderMovies pic.twitter.com/atVrJkGUgD — Tony (@Rebel_V_) December 15, 2023

So, what happens if the audience reviews trump that of the critics? Or worse — what if many end up siding with the critics?

Honestly, it doesn’t matter, because so long as the film manages to bring in the viewership numbers — whether it is so good, or that bad, or somewhere in between, like Red Notice — Netflix needs to claim a win, so it may deem this title successful and worthy of a second chance, thus Snyder and his Rebel Moon will remain safe at the streamer. Trouble will start, however, if the numbers don’t rise to match the obvious admiration of its fans.

Rebel Moon – Part One is in limited theaters and will hit Netflix on Dec. 21, 2023.