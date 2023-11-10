Where is Renslayer at the end of the ‘Loki’ season 2 finale?

We're definitely not ready to say goodbye to Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the MCU just yet.

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 6.

If you’ve clicked on this article, you’ve probably taken some time to catch your bearings after the insanity of Loki‘s season 2 finale and are now perusing the fine print. Was that last glimpse of Ravonna Renslayer really what it looked like? And what was that pyramid doing there?

Renslayer took quite the tumble from revered TVA judge to runaway and eventually outcast, wounding up in the Void after being pruned by Hunter X-05. We see her again in the final minutes of the season, stranded and scared as a purple glow washes over her, but a couple of extra visual cues seem to indicate that, in true Marvel fashion, there’s more to the scene than meets the eye.

Where is Renslayer at the end of Loki?

Image via Marvel Studios

The immediate reading of that cryptic Renslayer scene at the end of Loki is that she is in the Void, like any other pruned person, and is about to be consumed by Alioth, the dark-cloud-shaped monster who guards this waste dimension.

We would be fine with that theory if it wasn’t for the clearly intentional Easter Eggs cheekily sprinkled in the scene by the Loki writers. Namely, the TVA crest and motto on the ground, and the Egyptian pyramid in the background. Either of those alone, and even more so combined, only scream one thing: Kang. And we all know Renslayer and Kang are two peas in a pod.

The pyramid is clearly hinting at Rama-Tut, the Kang variant who ruled over Egypt that we saw in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, while the TVA nod could be referencing He Who Remains. Some viewers are also convinced the purple glow wasn’t coming from Alioth but Kang the Conqueror, whose purple suit allows him to blast blue-ish energy.

In the end, Loki allowed Sylvie to kill He Who Remains and found a solution to stabilize the multiverse without having to prune entire timelines. He restored free will but also created the conditions for multiple Kangs to emerge, confirming He Who Remains’ prophecy of a second Multiversal War between his most vicious variants.

The TVA’s main job now seems to be monitoring these variants, intervening when they start exhibiting dangerous behavior, so is there a chance some of them were sent to the Void as well? Had they been there all along? Could Renslayer somehow be in Egypt? Is Renslayer really a Kang variant as so many people had theorized throughout season 2? In any case, no on-screen death usually means that we’ll see her face again, or at least deliberately opens up that possibility.