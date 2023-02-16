All key Kang variants shown in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well and truly into its multiverse saga as Kang the Conqueror has reared his ugly head in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The dictator of multiple timelines and destroyer of several realities, he’s having an absolute field day with being evil and giving monologues in the threequel.

But, as we’ve seen with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s never just the one version of a character.

Every major Kang variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Multiple, very distinct versions of Kang make their debut in the post-credits sequences of Quantumania, with four very notable variations on the character popping up.

Rama-Tut

One of the first important Kang variants is Rama-Tut, a version of Kang who travelled back in time from the 31st century and became an Egyptian ruler. Rama-Tut in the comics later allies himself briefly with the Avengers to defeat more dangerous versions of himself, before becoming Immortus.

Immortus

The future version of Rama-Tut, this particular iteration is the founder of the Time Variance Authority and possibly the least evil of the lot – aside from perhaps one other version. Immortus, as you’d guess by his name, is immortal; but besides this has no superpowers. Arguably the weakest of the known Kang variants, he’s likely the key to defeating Kang.

Iron Lad

What seems to be a fully adult version of Iron Lad appears alongside the two aforementioned variants. Unlike the heroic adolescent version who founded the Young Avengers in the comics, this version seems to be more of a mix between Mister Gryphon and the Silver Centurion.

Victor Timeley

In the very final post-credits sequence, we see Loki and Mobius encounter a Victorian-era variant of Kang named Victor Timeley. The creator of the original android Human Torch, he looks certain to appear in the second season of Loki.