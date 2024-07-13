The time when Andrew Tate taught Elmo — yes, Elmo — what it means to be a man

Turns out Elmo should not just be teaching children their ABCs. According to Andrew Tate, it also falls on his furry red shoulders to be a role model for toxic masculinity.

Recommended Videos

A post by Tate from March 2023 has resurfaced and is, rightly, doing the rounds again on X.

Seeing Andrew Tate responding to Elmo, yes Elmo, is just the most pathetic thing I may ever witness. pic.twitter.com/G0HJF32b30 — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 11, 2024

Accusing the celebrity puppet of “vilifying masculinity and what it means to be a man,” Tate showed his distaste for Elmo’s personal brand of warmth and conviviality by wishing that the whole of Sesame Street be reduced to a fiery wasteland. That’s right. Tate’s fury is so extreme that he cares not a jot if the homes of Elmo’s neighbors, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and Snuffleupagus, burn, too. Don’t worry, we know that they are not real, but since Tate is pretty sure that Sesame Street has a presence beyond the camera, we are playing along to not dismantle his already shaky psyche.

And, anyway, the inhabitants of Sesame Street have provided supplementary education for millions of children worldwide, enriching lives and showing everyone that learning can be fun. All of that for free, unlike Tate’s ‘Hustlers University’ grift that costs $49.99 a month.

The first time this post emerged, people had a great time bringing Tate and his Elmo hate down. This time is no different.

Just saw this (even though it's from 2023) and my only thought is that Tate's response here makes Elmo 50x the "man" that Andrew Tate will ever be. pic.twitter.com/AQKVlihzwY — Matthew_NCC1701 (@Matthew_DS9) July 12, 2024

Seeing how Tate has trouble differencing reel from real life, one user jumped to mock scare him, adding how Elmo possesses “great power” and Tate would be stupid to pick a quarrel with him.

Andrew Tate must not know that Elmo is an Elder Djinn, spawned from the depths of Tartarus to feed on the souls of infant humans.



He wields great power, and anyone who opposes him must tread carefully. pic.twitter.com/4LpMo6h63C — taint parade (@vsnpc) July 12, 2024

While most took shots at Tate by making light of his absurd hatred for the most beloved puppet of all time, one X user opted for a more serious angle to criticize Tate and everything he is known for.

Accused rapist and sexual trafficker Andrew Tate @Cobratate doesn't like @elmo .



Bad people hate @Elmo because they are bad people.



Andrew Tate is bad. https://t.co/CzKLUsC8MT — Bill Both (@BCISLEMAN) July 12, 2024

He’s not wrong.

Tate may talk a big game, but if he was really serious about starting beef with Elmo, it’s high time he called him out to fight — Muppet v. the real-life muppet. I know who my money is on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy