The time when Andrew Tate taught Elmo — yes, Elmo — what it means to be a man

Turns out Elmo should not just be teaching children their ABCs. According to Andrew Tate, it also falls on his furry red shoulders to be a role model for toxic masculinity.
A post by Tate from March 2023 has resurfaced and is, rightly, doing the rounds again on X.
Accusing the celebrity puppet of “vilifying masculinity and what it means to be a man,” Tate showed his distaste for Elmo’s personal brand of warmth and conviviality by wishing that the whole of Sesame Street be reduced to a fiery wasteland. That’s right. Tate’s fury is so extreme that he cares not a jot if the homes of Elmo’s neighbors, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and Snuffleupagus, burn, too. Don’t worry, we know that they are not real, but since Tate is pretty sure that Sesame Street has a presence beyond the camera, we are playing along to not dismantle his already shaky psyche.
And, anyway, the inhabitants of Sesame Street have provided supplementary education for millions of children worldwide, enriching lives and showing everyone that learning can be fun. All of that for free, unlike Tate’s ‘Hustlers University’ grift that costs $49.99 a month.
The first time this post emerged, people had a great time bringing Tate and his Elmo hate down. This time is no different.
Seeing how Tate has trouble differencing reel from real life, one user jumped to mock scare him, adding how Elmo possesses “great power” and Tate would be stupid to pick a quarrel with him.
While most took shots at Tate by making light of his absurd hatred for the most beloved puppet of all time, one X user opted for a more serious angle to criticize Tate and everything he is known for.
He’s not wrong.
Tate may talk a big game, but if he was really serious about starting beef with Elmo, it’s high time he called him out to fight — Muppet v. the real-life muppet. I know who my money is on.