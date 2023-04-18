‘The White Lotus’ star tells tale of her ‘overwhelming’ Marvel audition

You might know Haley Lu Richardson in her role in The White Lotus, but did you know that the actress attempted to join the MCU? The actress revealed that she once did an “overwhelming” screen test with Marvel Studios, which unfortunately led to a rejection.

Richardson appeared in Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, where she shared her experience doing a screen test for an MCU character. The actress claimed that she was overwhelmed due to the number of lights and cameras. She also talked about the clothes she had to wear for the audition, explaining that she never wore a superhero costume.

Unfortunately, she didn’t reveal which MCU character she was auditioning for. But the way she described the audition and that she mentioned “superhero outfits,” it was more likely to be a major or lead role.

“I did do a big screen test for a Marvel character, and there was like real cameras there, and they did our hair, and makeup, and stuff. But they just directed us in what kind of street clothes to wear, like what colors and stuff. We didn’t actually get in a superhero costume. “But yeah, it’s just so overwhelming, because you’re just committing to something, and you haven’t even seen a script,”

It’s not just the MCU that Richardson auditioned for. The actress revealed that she also tried to dip her toes in the DCU as well for the now-shelved Batgirl movie. It was revealed last year that she was still interested in starring in a superhero film after she was shortlisted for the DC role but didn’t get it.

Richardson is aware of the stakes and the contractual obligations involved if she were to star in a superhero franchise, especially in something as big as the MCU. She knew that she could be pulled into different projects and that a role was more than just having a solo film project and then appearing at the final battle.

“And now it’s not even just five movies. It’s like seven years of like literally whatever they want you for. Which you know, there’s something that’s so exciting about that.”

Fortunately for Richardson, she could get another shot at the DCU. The cast for the new Supergirl adaptation has not yet been announced, so perhaps she would have a shot there. Or maybe the success of The White Lotus would be enough for Marvel Studios to reconsider her for another major role in the film franchise.