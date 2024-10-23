Image Credit: Disney
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Colombia Visit on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia.
Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images
‘The worst judgement of anyone in the entire world’: Meghan Markle accused of leading Prince Harry along like ‘a lamb to the slaughter’

"She's flawless at getting it all wrong."
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 08:17 am

Some people really, really don’t like Meghan Markle, have you noticed? Of course you have, it’s kind of hard not to, seeing as an endless stream of anti-Meghan sentiment flows throughout social media and the actual media every day. Whatever she does it seems the Duchess of Sussex is destined to irritate a whole population of people she’s never met. But what is it that she’s done so wrong? Well, everything, according to one of her most notable and vociferous haters.

Meghan Markle is, objectively, a very successful person. While her parents were in the industry — her mom worked as a make-up artist and her dad was a television lighting director — it would be hard to call Markle a nepo baby, so her rise to international fame as one of the leads on Suits is all thanks to her talent and savvy. Not to mention that she then married into actual royalty. I say all this just to redress the balance somewhat, given the savage, no-holds-barred criticism of Meghan you’re about to read.

“That’s the tragedy of all of this”: Meghan Markle blasted for wasting Prince Harry’s talent because “all of her ideas are total crap”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, has decided to let loose with the flamethrower and burn Meghan Markle to a crisp. Brown gave her expert opinion on the whole Sussex situation while appearing on The Ankler podcast with Janice Min, and she dropped some very subtle, easily missed hints that she’s no fan of the actress-cum-duchess.

Brown — the author of multiple books on the Royal family, including 2022’s The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil — shared her personal belief that Harry and Meghan have made mistake after mistake in recent years, and she lays the blame for that squarely at the latter’s feet.

“The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is,” Brown opined starkly. “Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

On the other hand, Brown gushed over Meghan’s husband, Harry, describing him as the “most talented” of the Royals. To Brown, though, his “flawless” talent has been wasted by Meghan as she has supposedly led him along a self-destructive path like a “lamb to the slaughter.”

“And that’s the tragedy of all of this; he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do. He’s really sort of flawless at it,” Brown continued. “He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all.”

As per Brown, the evil, wicked Meghan (who probably also steals candy from babies on her off-days) hoodwinked her innocently childlike husband from day one. “She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it,” Brown added. “And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

As anti-Meghan rants go, this has to be up there with the best of them. Meghan might “get it all wrong,” but clearly she’s good at one thing: taking up space in her haters’ heads, rent-free.

