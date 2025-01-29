‘There are times to say nothing’: Here’s the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their silence amid explosive claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, generally speaking, are not known for keeping quiet. Quite the opposite, in fact, as their frequent yapping about the Royal Family in the earlier part of this decade is what got them in trouble in the first place. And yet right when it feels like some public response is needed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep mum, even in the face of some alarming allegations that have spread like wildfire.

No sooner were Harry and Meghan getting called “disaster tourists” for trying to help out with the LA fires than the couple were hit with an even bigger PR disaster. Earlier this January, Vanity Fair shared a damning cover story all about them which poured gasoline on gossip that was already smoldering along just fine. The 8,000-word story spread fresh accusations of Markle being a toxic boss, claims their business brand was in disarray, and even alleged Meghan was working on a book deal to write about her future divorce!

You might think it would behoove the couple to refute Vanity Fair‘s report in some form, then, in order to reclaim the narrative going around about them. However, it seems that, in this case, the Sussexes have decided that silence is golden.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to stay quiet after scandalous exposé, explained

According to Royal PR expert Ailsa Anderson, Harry and Meghan are actually doing the right thing in not responding to Vanity Fair‘s article, as the duke and duchess acknowledging it in any way would only feed the story further and do them no favors.

As Anderson, the former communications secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth, told HELLO!‘s A Right Royal Podcast: “If you start adding fuel to the fire, then you’re just elongating a story. So, I think there are times to stand up and be counted, and there are times to say nothing.”

Anderson went on to stress that the Sussexes need to continue their vow of silence when it comes to this incident as there’s no good that can come from them attempting to steer the story, as it will only careen out of their control even further. “I think actually they’re right,” Anderson opined. “Just let it go and move forward. Otherwise, they’ll be creating a story, a further story of their own making.”

Although Harry and Meghan haven’t made any public statement in regards to the Vanity Fair exposé, insider sources have claimed that the couple find the contents of the article extremely “distressing” and have privately “dismissed” the allegations as untrue and hurtful. But are they allowing these claims to run rampant and unchecked or is biting their tongue in this situation an example of them learning from past mistakes?

Honestly, this month has proven that Harry and Meghan will be criticized the second they so much as show themselves in public so perhaps it is wise for them to just accept that the gossip engine will continue chugging along whether they actually do anything to fuel it or not.

