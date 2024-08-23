‘They are twin flames’: Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ behind-the-scenes videos prove they’re actually the same person, and fans are losing it

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles used to date many years ago and are now in a good place. As both are successful, Grammy-winning artists, fans can’t help but notice that they are basically the same person. And they can’t get enough.

Swift and Styles dated briefly in late 2012 until early 2013. Dubbed “Haylor,” the couple’s romance was brief but intense, leading to Swift allegedly using him as an importation for most of her fifth studio album 1989, which features hits like “Style,” “Out of the Woods,” and the amazing From the Vault 1989 (Taylor’s Version) hits “Is It Over Now?” and “Now That We Don’t Talk.” She wasn’t the only one feeling inspired by their brief love affair because Styles allegedly wrote “Two Ghosts” and One Direction’s “Perfect” about Swift.

Since the romance happened over a decade ago, everyone moved on — Taylor, Harry, and the fans. However, they continued to be friendly and talked whenever they ran into each other, and fans keep drawing parallels between them every now and then. Now, Swift’s latest music video proved they’re almost the same person.

A short video shared by harrietshouse on TikTok shares the similarities between Swift’s The Eras Tour and Styles’ Love on Tour and their respective behind-the-scenes videos. The caption reads, “lord these parallels are driving me insane.”

Swift just released the music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” the second single from her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department, which features behind-the-scenes clips of her rehearsing for the tour. At the end of his tour, Styles released a three-minute video on his YouTube titled “Love on Tour, Forever,” sharing the same sentiment.

The edited video shows their tours mirroring each other, from the way they travel to get backstage, how they pop on stage, the mechanisms pulling them from one end of the stage to the other, how they interact with their dancers and crew members, and have fun rehearsing.

The video quickly went viral and fans jumped in to share their opinions on the “twin flames” former couple, which holds a special place in every Swiftie and Styler’s hearts. From the typical “child of divorce” or “mom and dad” comments that appear every time their former relationship is mentioned, fans also noted that they have “completely changed the way concerts are experienced by fans,” and that they should “release a song together.” Amid the rumors of a possible The Eras Tour documentary coming up soon, a fan also pointed out that “neither of these videos ended with a doc announcement.”

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles might no longer date but there’s mutual respect and admiration between them, the sign of two grown-ups who used to love each other. While no one is expecting them to date again, fans do hope they might collaborate sometime. Rumors of a possible collaboration between them intensified around Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-release, yet that didn’t happen. As Swifies and Stylers are still hoping that it might happen one day, one thing is clear — the entire internet would lose it if they ever collaborated and looking at how this video went viral so quickly proves that.

