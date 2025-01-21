‘They can’t win, no matter what they do’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stunned and appalled’ at being ‘treated like garbage’

The media really does have it in for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and, at this point, they could rescue a litter of newborn puppies from a burning building and they’d probably be accused of staging the whole thing, or blasted for their attention-seeking behavior.

You’d think that the Sussexes would be used to it by now, but this last week has left the couple “stunned and appalled” at the criticisms levied against them in the wake of the LA wildfires.

Harry and Meghan offered support to victims of the fire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their weekend visiting the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the LA fires. Mayor Victor Gordo told Fox News that “no one knew they were serving food with masks” and it was not for “publicity”.… pic.twitter.com/NAG9XMRqQu — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) January 13, 2025

The pair have spent the better part of the last two weeks doing what they can to help those affected by the disaster, as their Montecito home is not too far from where the fires are raging. They’ve allowed friends who have been displaced to stay in their mansion and also volunteered at the World Central Kitchen, where they were pictured serving meals, hugging, and speaking to people there.

On top of this, Harry and Meghan also donated money through the Archewell Foundation and they’ve helped provide clothing, children’s items, and other essentials. They’ve truly done a lot to try and help, and while they have received some praise for their actions, the couple have mostly earned the ire of the rest of the world.

“Getting treated like garbage”

Royal commentators accused Meghan in particular of using the tragedy as a photo opportunity with comparisons being made to how Kate Middleton publicly showed support for victims of a tragedy. She was also labelled as a “disaster tourist,” which doesn’t seem entirely fair considering the fact that Markle was born and raised in LA and she and Harry only live 90 miles away from the area.

Of course, whether they had ulterior motives with their recent “good deeds” or not cannot be confirmed. Despite this, many have already made up their minds, deciding to call out Harry and Meghan for “attention-seeking” once again.

A source close to the couple revealed to Heat World that they “are stunned and appalled at the criticism they’ve endured over all this.” While they are often the subject of negative press, it seems they really weren’t expecting their recent actions to be twisted into such a malicious story.

“It confirms what they already knew to a big extent, that they can’t win, no matter what they do. Their haters will always be out in force, finding any way possible to tear them down. [Meghan’s] still getting treated like garbage. Harry is telling her how proud he is and that the only way to handle it is to turn the other cheek.”

After years of criticism and disdain being directed towards Harry and Meghan, it almost seems like the world is incapable of seeing them as anything other than the embodiment of pure evil. Whatever they do, no matter how good or pure their intentions may be, it seems their detractors will find a way to twist it into something else.

