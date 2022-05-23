A woman with a baby who yelled out from the gallery that she believed she and Johnny Depp‘s souls were “connected” was ejected from the courtroom amidst a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard.

The drama all went down went Judge Penney Azcarate was not on the bench in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom at the time, Law & Crime Network reported via their Twitter account.

The woman had a baby and also yelled out, “This baby is yours!” before being removed.

This all happened during a morning break of the trial, in which everyone in the courtroom stood up, Law & Crime Network correspondent Angenette Levy reported. The woman with the baby stood up, too, then reportedly proclaimed, “Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected!”

At this, Depp reportedly turned and waved at the woman. Then when one of the deputies went toward her, she held up her baby and yelled, “This baby is yours!” The deputy then removed the woman from the courtroom.

The woman could be seen by reporters outside the courtroom shortly after it happened.

The court battle centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Last week, Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, and some of her friends testified they saw injuries on the Heard’s face at various times while she was in a relationship with Depp. Actor Ellen Barkin also testified about her and Depp’s allegedly tumultuous relationship in the 1990s. Depp is expected to take the stand — once again — sometime Monday, which will mark the second time he has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team last month.