‘This benefits me in ways you can’t imagine’: Disastrous Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest at least has one hilarious upside

The Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition that took place in New York City on Oct. 27 may have resulted in fines and at least one organizer taken away in handcuffs, but the event did give us what might be the funniest Club Chalamet statement of all time.

The endearing if intense viral stan account first commented on the contest on Oct. 25, writing on X, “A few people have asked if I’m sure Timothée won’t attend that lookalike event in NYC on Sunday. I’m not part of his management team, but, I highly doubt that he’ll attend. He’s busy filming and I really think for security, that’s the last place he needs to be at. But, he could look at it from the safety of a high and secured room.”

Unlike Club Chalamet’s prophecy, the Wonka star was recorded snaking his way through the crown of attendees before unmasking next to one of the competitors. He stayed a short while to take photos with people and was all smiles. All eyes turned on Club Chalamet, the authority on all things Timmy. She had to address it.

I know many of you think you caught me in a 'Gotcha' moment from this tweet below, after Timmy made a cool surprise appearance at the lookalike contest yesterday. It's not that deep folks. I'm thrilled he was there because it benefitted a charity fundraiser that was started by… https://t.co/MgKeuvBOMX — Club Chalamet 💫 (@ClubChalamet) October 28, 2024

The lengthy statement starts with her saying she was happy to be proven wrong, and that the event being held for a fundraiser was a good thing for Chalamet’s image, “Look at the PR that he got from it, and the headlines that have returned the focused on him and demonstrated how much he loves and respects his fans.”

The post continued, “It’s all good. I’m not Buddha, and again, I’m not part of his management team. I don’t claim to know everything, and in fact, I love being surprised too, just like how I was surprised that ACU (A Complete Unknown) is being released this year and not in 2025 as first believed. And again, this benefits me in ways you can’t imagine.”

“I was wrong”



– weak

– defeatist

– implies lack of knowledge



“this benefits me in ways you can't imagine”



– mysterious

– confident

– implies eerie foreshadowing powers — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) October 28, 2024

She capped it off by writing, “There are more exciting moments coming up over the next several months, so keep watching CC for some exclusives… that is if you care what I have to say,” and a wink face emoji. Club Chalamet, we could never hate you.

Despite the meager $50 prize, the event managed to draw a crowd of around 2000 people thanks to flyers that had been posted around lower Manhattan for weeks ahead. Anthony Po (who uses the pseudonym Gilbert) is credited with masterminding it. “We more or less do the same thing every time for marketing, just hang up a couple of flyers and try to host,” he told Teen Vogue.

The NYPD arrived around the same time Chalamet did, and they shut down the event 12 minutes later. Club Chalamet commented, that “there was over $5k raised for charity with a specific request that Timmy make an appearance and the proceeds would go to a charity. It looks like that was what enticed Timothée to appear. What a great dude!”

The organizers were given a citation for $500 by the police, who said they didn’t have a permit to host the event in a public space. In the chaos, one of the lookalikes was cuffed and taken away, perhaps mistaken for the lead organizer. “It was a shame we copped a $500 fine, but it’s the price of culture,” Gilbert concluded.

