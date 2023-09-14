‘This is exactly how strikes are broken’: Stephen King righteously rallies against the unwelcome return of a long-running TV series

In an ideal world, everybody currently manning the picket lines and striking in support of actors and writers securing fair pay would simply refuse to return to work until the issue has been resolved, but Stephen King is bearing some well-merited umbrage with one of the increasing number of outliers.

Despite running for 21 seasons and over 600 episodes, Real Time with Bill Maher doesn’t seem to be content with the pause button being hit, with its host taking to social media with a lengthy statement explaining why the call has been made for it to return without a writing staff being present.

Needless to say, the backlash has been as fierce and swift as it’s been every other time on-air talents have broken ranks to continue doing what they were doing before the industry ground to a standstill, and King hit the nail right on the head in his response.

This is exactly how strikes are broken. https://t.co/8NQwyfy5Cg — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2023

If more and more TV shows keep on flying in the face of the strikes and returning to the airwaves, the less inclined studios will be to make a concerted effort to end them, because the mill of content will keep on turning to bring in revenue regardless of actors and writers not being able to contribute at the same time their own income evaporates into almost nothing.

As you can imagine, Maher has been tarnished with the word “scab” ever since he opted to go against the grain, and it’s entirely fair when his estimated net worth of $140 million doesn’t exactly place his future in jeopardy were he to simply vanish for a little while.