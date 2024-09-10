‘This is so ominous’: Chappell Roan almost went rogue on the White House until her publicist was like ‘sweetie, no’

Chappell Roan is not one to hold her tongue, and while the “Hot To Go” singer has been enjoying quiet a rapid rise to fame in 2024, she’s been putting in the work for years. Beneath the show-stopping performances is a no-nonsense, super graphic ultra modern girl who constantly stands on business, and nobody’s above a little Chappell-mania… not even the White House.

The singer recently revealed that she almost made a move that might have been catastrophic for her public image and safety: going rogue at the White House and reciting poetry by Palestinian women as a critique of how the U.S. was handling Israel’s war on Palestine.

Why Chappell Roan declined the White House Pride invite

Chappell Roan reveals she originally planned to accept the invite to the White House and then refuse to perform, reading Palestinian poetry instead:



“[My publicist said] You fuck with the president and the government, your security is not the same, and neither is your family’s.” pic.twitter.com/iftWZWCHQW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2024

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story interview, Chappell shared that she had initially planned on accepting an invite to perform at a Pride event hosted at the White House. But instead of performing, she thought it would be a good idea to pull a switcheroo and read poetry. However, this plan was immediately shut down by Chappell’s publicist, who said, “You f*** with the president and the government, your security is not the same, and neither is your family’s.”

She clarified that she did not care if some people were upset that she declined the invitation. “I’m not going to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride,” she said. Of course, knowing her stance on her privacy, and that of her family, it’s not surprising that her publicist’s warning was enough to make her switch gears. Moreover, during her performance at the Governors Ball, she dedicated her song, “My Kink is Karma,” to the Joe Biden administration, saying that she wanted, “liberty, justice, and freedom for all,” and, “that’s when I’ll come.”



Chappell Roan’s not compromising on her boundaries

Roan has proven that she is definitely hot-to-go in any situation. Her rise to fame this year has been every upcoming artist’s dream, and the 26-year-old has already made life-changing career moves, such as amassing a record-breaking crowd at Lollapalooza. But being in the limelight has never been easy, and while some celebrities tend to make it look like a cakewalk, Chappell Roan peeled back the veil on the realities of being famous. In a series of now-viral TikToks, she called out entitled and obsessive fans, and expressed her frustration about their behavior.

The singer has always been vocal about how overwhelming her rapid rise and sudden fame have been for her. In one of the TikToks, she asked, “If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?” She also called out fans for getting annoyed when she refused to take pictures, or expecting her to give her time to them when she was off duty.

While some fans praised her for calling out this obviously toxic behavior, others called her ungrateful for being unprepared for the price of fame. Whatever your stance is, though, Chappell’s not compromising on her boundaries, and doesn’t every public figure, however unconventional, deserve some semblance of normalcy every now and then?

