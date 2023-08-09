‘This outcome was entirely unexpected’: Rapper ‘Lil Tay’ Claire Hope and her brother both dead

Adolescent influencer Lil Tay – the social media sensation who first rose to fame in 2018 – has passed away, as revealed in a statement shared by the influencer’s family on Instagram. The rapper, whose real name is Claire Hope, was just 14.

Hope’s brother, whose identity has not yet been revealed, has also passed away, per the same statement made by the siblings’ family.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time, and the circumstances remain under investigation.

The influencer entered the eye of the public when she was just nine years old, amassing millions of followers for her spoof videos of rap culture, often bragging about her wealth and possessions and eventually labeling herself “the youngest flexer in the country.”

It wasn’t long after that Hope mysteriously vanished from social media, and rumors of abuse allegations against her father, Christopher Hope began to surface on account of alleged hacks to her Instagram account. The influencer denied the allegations at the time; however, in a 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, Hope alluded to a “bad situation” that she felt uncomfortable speaking about, later revealing that the situation involved her father.

Fans of the late internet star, among their many thoughts and prayers, have taken to blaming the circumstances surrounding Hope’s fame for her death, alleging exploitation and gross mishandling of her stardom from her parents and other adult figures in her life.

Prior to her passing, the most recent post on Hope’s Instagram account was made in January 2020, where she shared a tribute to her late friend, rapper XXXTentacion.