‘This woman does not age AT ALL’: Anne Hathaway resurrects ‘Ella Enchanted’ and endorses her president in a leather ensemble that gives straight-up Catwoman

Several celebs have endorsed Kamala Harris in powerful Instagram posts, and shared their passionate thoughts on X. But what about saying it through song?

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

That’s what Anne Hathaway did when she sang “Somebody to Love” by Queen at the Broadway Rallies for Kamala Harris event, which took place on Monday Oct. 14, 2024. Before she proved once again that she has a gorgeous voice, the Les Misérables star Kamala Harris confirmed, “In case you didn’t know, I am voting for Kamala.” She also said, “You do have to make a choice — you do have to vote” and continued, “Maybe you don’t have a candidate you love, but you have an issue you love.”

Anne Hathaway sings ‘Somebody To Love’ at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/iEkVtjo9xC — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2024

This particular tune is special for the Hathaway fandom (not to be confused with the ridiculous Hathaway haters) since Ella of Frell sang it in the 2004 fairy tale musical Ella Enchanted. Fans were in awe over the star’s talent, and thrilled that she belted out her Ella Enchanted song.

Always loved her 🥰 — Fenam 𝑁𝑜 𝐹𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑡 𝑇𝑒𝑒𝑡ℎ Terra 😈 🇭🇹 (@FenamTerra) October 15, 2024

She still got it 🤗🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/aCQzyeVGEQ — ◂ Jo ▸ (@inmybatcave) October 15, 2024

You (an idiot): Oh fun Anne Hathaway is singing a Queen song.



Me (an intellectual): This is obviously an homage to the masterpiece Ella Enchanted where Anne sang this same song to a group of giants, including Heidi Klum, on her quest to overturn a curse that makes her obedient. https://t.co/skAzOCsA7h — Sarah Guggenheimer (@Sarah_Guggs) October 15, 2024

Another X user commented that Hathaway “does not age AT ALL.” When comparing this performance to Hathaway’s appearance in Ella Enchanted, it doesn’t seem like ten years have gone by since the movie was released. Well, except for the fact that the world is different than it was back then, thanks to the joys of inflation, a Trump presidency, the fear of a second one, a global pandemic, and various other tragedies. But the Princess Diaries chanteuse looks the same, and everyone loves her Catwoman-esque outfit.

the way this woman does not age AT ALL — Japanese Juno 🍒 (@Junokawai) October 15, 2024

She could have picked any song. However, the message of “Somebody to Love” works as well here as it did when Ella was seeking out her Prince Charming. Harris has evoked excitement, hope, and cheer in Americans after an anxiety-inducing time. Queen’s “Somebody to Love” lyrics work here because they’re so dramatic. Freddie Mercury might not have thought about the current state of politics when he sang “each morning I get up I die a little/Can barely stand on my feet” and “Take a look in the mirror and cry” but, hey, if the shoe fits.

This wasn’t the first time that Hathaway has spoken up about the upcoming election, and since she has shared her political thoughts for several years, she was a perfect choice to perform at the Broadway Rallies for Kamala Harris event. The fundraiser, which was held at Manhattan’s Theater District Town Hall, also featured Rosie Perez, Wilson Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Porter, and Audra McDonald. Hathaway urged fans to vote in an Instagram post on Oct. 5, 2024. She has also been a Democratic supporter for a long time. In 2008, Danny Strong (Doyle from Gilmore Girls!) interviewed Hathaway at the DNC, and said she cares about policy issues such as the economy and the housing crisis. That last problem has only increased, and Harris is paying attention to it, although some have been critical of her ideas. Still, we know that her opponent would do absolutely nothing (or make things even more terrible), so there’s that.

Hathaway also shared her support for Barack Obama in that 2008 interview, and said while she was “afraid to have hope” because she has “been burned by politicians before that [whom] I wanted to believe in and [they] just didn’t live up to it,” she knew he would be a strong president. The feeling was mutual: Obama said she was “spectacular” in The Dark Knight Rises.

Now, as there are just three weeks to go until the election, celeb endorsements are more important than ever. If only every star could put on such a striking, sparkly outfit and belt out a tune to share why they’re voting for Harris.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy