Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos are seen arriving for the funeral of Amalija Knavs on January 18, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by MEGA/GC Images
Tiffany Trump’s husband Michael Boulos’ ethnicity, confirmed

Can't help but wonder what dinner with the Trumps is like.
Demi Phillips
Published: Oct 24, 2024 06:05 am

Michael Boulos’ relationship with Tiffany Trump brought him into the media spotlight. The couple, who met in 2018, got engaged in January 2021, and married in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s famous estate in Palm Beach, Florida

While Tiffany has primarily been in the public eye due to her famous family, Michael’s background brings a unique international dynamic to their relationship. Both share a love for travel and have been spotted attending family events and political functions together. Their marriage brought even more attention to Michael’s background and his family’s story.

Michael Boulos’ ethnicity

Michael Boulos was born in Lebanon, a country located at the crossroads of the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Lebanon is known for its rich history and cultural diversity, with influences from various civilizations like the Phoenicians, Romans, and Ottomans. Michael’s family is of Lebanese descent, and they are part of the global Lebanese diaspora, which has a strong presence in the United States and across Africa, while maintaining strong cultural ties to their homeland.

Like many Lebanese families, the Boulos family moved abroad to seek better opportunities, eventually settling in Nigeria. Michael’s early years were spent in Nigeria, where his family built a successful business empire. The Boulos family has a strong presence in Nigeria, where they run Boulos Enterprises, a company focused on the distribution, assembly, and trading of motorcycles, bikes, and outboard motors.

Education and business successes

After their stunning wedding, Michael and Tiffany are adjusting to life as a married couple. They have been splitting their time between London and various locations in the U.S. 

After graduating from the American International School of Lagos, he moved to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education. He attended Regent’s University London, where he completed his undergraduate studies, and later earned a master’s degree from City University of London. As the heir to the Boulos family fortune, Michael was appointed as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, a company involved in construction and development.

His role as associate director speaks to his ambitions to expand and maintain the family’s legacy, combining his academic background with real-world business experience. According to BBC News Pidgin, Michael’s position at SCOA Nigeria is only the beginning, as he continues to shape his future within the family empire. Boulos maintains significant ties to Nigeria, and an unshakeable love for his homeland. Whether or not Tiffany Trump, and the rest of the Trump family will be visiting Nigeria anytime soon is up in the air, especially since Nigerians and Donald Trump have a unique love-hate relationship, stretching back a few years.

