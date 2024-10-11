I can’t help but feel sorry for Tiffany Trump’s husband for having such an insufferable father-in-law

Tiffany Trump‘s husband Michael Boulos married into the family in 2022 after reportedly meeting her in Greece – in Lindsay Lohan’s club at all places. Some sources say they met later, but their first public appearance in any case was at a Sept. 2018 fashion show in Manhattan, New York.

Since then he’s popped up at the Trump administration’s Christmas Eve party in 2019, the State of the Union in 2020, and then at the White House for a very publicized proposal. The couple is now expecting a child, as revealed by Donald Trump himself in Oct. 2024. So he’s in it for the long haul.

Where is he from?

Boulos was born in Lebanon but his family relocated to Nigeria (yes, the same country The New York Times claimed Donald has spoken ill of) when he was young. The family business is Boulos Enterprises, which distributes, assembles, and trades vehicles — mainly motorcycles.

He attended the American International School of Lagos before completing a Masters in Project Management, Finance, and Risk from the City University of London. Boulos’ LinkedIn profile, which has since been deleted, apparently stated said he then became SCOA Nigeria’s associate director after he graduated.

He has an alleged net worth of around $20 million, says Market Realist, which is apt for marrying into a family that has reaped the benefits of generational wealth.

His marriage to Tiffany

Michael proposed to Tiffany in Jan. 2021 after their relationship went public at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving celebration in 2018. They tied the knot in Nov. 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding was flashy and well-photographed, with many pictures posted to Tiffany’s Instagram account.

Boulos is now reportedly dividing his time working between London and the U.S..

The Boulos family

Michael’s father, Massad Boulos has ties to Donald’s political campaign, having acted as a kind of go-between for the former President and potential Arab voters living in America. They reportedly started their professional relationship in 2019, after Michael and Tiffany had begun dating. Massad’s role in the campaign was minor, according to Newsweek, though it’s a nice reminder that the infamous Trump nepotism is alive and well — you don’t even need to be blood.

His mother Sarah Boulos is also involved in business but also founded the Society of the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

What do the Trumps think of him?

While announcing Tiffany’s pregnancy at the Detroit Economic Club, which we’re sure hosts many a baby shower, Trump had good things to say about his son-in-law. He said Michael is “a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.” Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples also likes him, telling Town and Country, “I adore Michael!”

The baby will be Tiffany and Michael’s first. It will add to Donald’s grandchild tally, bringing the total to 11. That number may still go up in the future, as Tiffany is only the second-youngest of her siblings — Barron Trump turned 18 in 2024.

Should Trump win the Nov. 2024 election, there’s little doubt in foreseeing the Boulos’, like the Kushners before them, will strengthen their political ties with Donald and the Republican party.

