Tim Allen’s low-hanging joke about Joe Biden definitely did not go over well on Twitter

It’s hardly a secret that Tim Allen is a staunch, Trump-supporting member of the Republican Party. The 69-year-old’s political views have gotten him into hot water in recent years, but less so over his general party affiliation and more so because he tends to cram his foot into his mouth over and over again by saying things like being a conservative in Hollywood is like “living in 1930s Germany.”

And yet, Allen never seems to learn his lesson, which is why here we are once again.

On Monday, the Santa Clauses star took to Twitter to poke fun at President Joe Biden’s recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But rather than take umbrage with Biden’s eyebrow-raising claim that “the pandemic is over” (developing nations would like a word, sir), Allen, unfortunately, pandered to much lower hanging fruit to roast the president.

“Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was,” Allen tweeted, echoing everyone’s least favorite uncle at Thanksgiving dinner this year, probably.

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

Lame joke aside from the so-called comedian, the unfortunate flaw in Allen’s logic is that 60 Minutes is actually 43 minutes long when you factor in 17 minutes for commercials. But beyond that, once his tweet began to go viral, no shortage of people piled on Allen to school him on how to actually eviscerate someone on Twitter.

And comparatively, to even Joe Biden, there is no shortage of material to roast Allen on — from the fact that his best days are behind him to getting 86’ed from Lightyear.

Tim Allen said he was famous. I heard everyone ask what decade that was. pic.twitter.com/3bAanycGva — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 20, 2022

And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore. He’s gone full Scott Baio. Or is it Kevin Sorbo? Meh, what’s the difference. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n8POzLZUoe — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen probably laughed for 10 minutes after tweeting this https://t.co/hgBgBkGfTC — bzap (@burnerzap) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen admitted to watching President Biden on "60 Minutes" just to tweet a joke that's older than he is. https://t.co/CIuvXO163D — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) September 20, 2022

But by far, the biggest takeaway from the bad joke was people bringing up Allen’s, shall we say, checkered past.

In 1978, Allen was arrested at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport for possession of nearly a pound and a half of cocaine. The former Home Improvement star was facing possible life imprisonment but ended up serving a reduced sentence of just over two years after providing federal agents with the names of drug dealers he was working with.

“Reminder: If Tim Allen had been a Black man he’d STILL be in prison for dealing all that cocaine,” tweeted one user, as others followed suit.

Reminder: If Tim Allen had been a black man he'd STILL be in prison for dealing all that cocaine. https://t.co/Vp4mDRcyBN — Eugene V. Belitsky 🇺🇦 (@Jhenya_Belitsky) September 20, 2022

Tim allen did the crime but decided he couldn't take the time, so he snitched on his contacts. pic.twitter.com/U8sgziVCqY — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 20, 2022

Others turned Allen’s joke around on him in the context of his rap sheet.

I heard Tim Allen got arrested for selling 2 lbs of cocaine, and he asked how much it weighed! https://t.co/ZmX1OlMyFu — Saverio Guerra (@saverio825) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen was caught with 1.4 pounds of coke. I heard he asked how many people he had to snitch on to only serve 2 years in prison. Answer: Tim tattled on 20. — Mimsy🏴‍☠️ (@MimsyYamaguchi) September 20, 2022

“Don’t you hate it when your drug dealer gets political?” tweeted Bleacher Report writer Tyler Conway. “Just drop the stuff off and leave man.”

don’t you hate it when your drug dealer gets political? just drop the stuff off and leave man https://t.co/Gb1umJ6bLs — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 20, 2022

Anyway, The Santa Clauses premieres with a two-episode Disney Plus event on Nov. 16. In the meantime, Allen is clearly doing his part to hype the project!