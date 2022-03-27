Timothée Chalamet is ‘Dune’ the shirtless look at the Oscars
Star of multiple films at this years’ Academy Awards Timothée Chalamet has cemented his sex symbol status as he took to the red carpet in a suit without a shirt.
Chalamet was the third-youngest person to be nominated for Best Actor at age 22 when he starred in Call Me by Your Name back in 2018, and four years on from his first nomination has starred in two films nominated for Best Picture this year.
Star of Dune and Don’t Look Up‘s look on the red carpet though is what has him in the headlines today, with the 26 year-old donning a suit with a twist: no shirt under his blazer. It’s outside the box thinking like that that’s seen him described as a sex symbol.
The look has gone down very well with fans, and his real-life thirst trap is catching plenty of prey.
Chalamet will headline an upcoming reboot prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with the Academy Award nominated actor playing a younger version of Willy Wonka in the aptly titled Wonka. Set for release Dec. 2023, the musical film will feature an ensemble cast.